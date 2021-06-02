Martin Conrad spends hours 3-D modelling toys based off of pop culture and his own imagination. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad spends hours 3-D modelling toys based off of pop culture and his own imagination. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Interlakes couple creates 3-D models, toys

Using 3-D software and a printer has become something of a passion for Martin Conrad

Creating models and toys with 3-D software and a printer has become something of a passion for Martin Conrad.

The eye can’t help but be drawn to the booth he and his wife Yuko tend to at the Loon Bay Craft Market. On their table is a colourful mob of plastic figurines depicting everything from the menacing Darth Vader to classic model cars.

Conrad said they had a good response, especially among children who return year after year. “They have a small museum at home already on the shelf and we’re very proud about that,” he said.

His foray into 3-D modelling and printing began when he noticed his son was playing too many video games. The two decided to do something else with the computer and learned 3-D modelling, using DOS together. They started making car models for games.

After his son left home, Conrad decided to expand into 3-D printing. He thought it’d be cool to hold the things he’d designed in his hands. He got his first 3-D printer seven years ago and has been hooked ever since.

“I love it. I think it’s very exciting,” Conrad said. “I do lots of miniatures that I sell all over the world.”

3-D printing is the process of making a solid object from a digital file. Using the file as a blueprint, a machine will lay down material such as metal, plastic, resin or carbon fibres and create the object the user desires.

The bread and butter of Conrad’s business, ctrlp3d, are his HO scale-size miniature cars and motorcycles, which are typically 3.5 mm to one foot in size. He’s designed 300 different models based on vintage cars, mostly from the ‘30s to ‘60s.

READ MORE: Farmer’s Market shifts to South Cariboo Rec Centre

Each car goes for $15 and is sold by Shapeways 3D printing service, with $5 going into Conrad’s pocket. It’s convenient for him, he said, as they do all the work of shipping and selling his designs.

“People with train sets, they buy them and paint them up really funky.”

In addition to his model toys and cars, Conrad also designs metal jewelry that’s 3-D printed. This involves pouring molten nickel or other metals into a lost wax casting, done by Shapeways. Yuko, who modestly remarked she’s just the girl who puts price tags on the work, wholeheartedly supports her husband’s work. The couple has lived on Hansen Lake in the Interlakes for the past 18 years.

“I think it’s really good for him. As we get older, you know, we can still do something and that makes the days go by faster and more exciting.”

Conrad said he’s faster designing models now than when he started but it still takes him about a week working five hours a day. He doesn’t like spending more time on the computer than that but has to be precise for the models to work.

He loves coming to the market in the summers so he can bring all his “fun stuff.” These pieces are inspired by movies, cool pictures on the internet and his own creativity. Watching people appreciate and buy his work is his “food for making more,” Conrad said.

“That is my inspiration. It makes me very happy. It makes me feel like a good singer who gets lots of applause, it feels good.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Martin Conrad spends hours 3-D modelling toys based off of pop culture and his own imagination. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad spends hours 3-D modelling toys based off of pop culture and his own imagination. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad also 3-D models jewellery that is cast in nickel by Shapeways: 3D Printing Service. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad also 3-D models jewellery that is cast in nickel by Shapeways: 3D Printing Service. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A 3-D print of a dragon roaring atop a rock created by Martin Conrad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A 3-D print of a dragon roaring atop a rock created by Martin Conrad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

An eastern dragon statuette designed by Martin Conrad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

An eastern dragon statuette designed by Martin Conrad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad has designed over 300 different models of tiny cars like these for modellers to use in train sets and other mock ups. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad has designed over 300 different models of tiny cars like these for modellers to use in train sets and other mock ups. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Models of Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Din Djarin are especially popular amongst young people, Martin Conrad said. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Models of Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Din Djarin are especially popular amongst young people, Martin Conrad said. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad spends hours 3-D modelling toys based off of pop culture and his own imagination. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Conrad spends hours 3-D modelling toys based off of pop culture and his own imagination. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Just Posted

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins)
B.C. trucker organizing convoy to site of former Kamloops residential school

‘These families need closure, their voices need to be heard, we need to show support,”: Mike Otto

Yuko and Martin Conrad love selling their 3-D Printed wares at the Lone Butte Farmers Market every summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Interlakes couple creates 3-D models, toys

Using 3-D software and a printer has become something of a passion for Martin Conrad

Robin Fennell organized an impromptu Alzheimer’s Walk in Clinton on Sunday, May 30. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Unofficial walk for Alzheimer’s awareness

Clinton residents show their support in the cause

Laura Kelsey said that her new single A Foolish Thing is a reflection on a soured relationship while her music video is about transformation and change. The red dress she wore for part of the video, seen here, was created by Margie Preminger of KloZHAUS Clothing Design Studio in Parksville, B.C. (Photo submitted)
Artist reflects on change and transformation

Entitled A Foolish Thing, Kelsey spent the last year working on her new single

She’s not yet a member of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society, but it can only be a matter of time before Harper Lawrence joins the group. Over spring break this year, Harper took part in a painting tutorial in Clinton organized by Sandi Burrage. (Photo credit: Clinton Art and Cultural Society/Facebook)
Clinton Art and Cultural Society says the (art) show must go on

After cancelling last year’s show, the society is planning one for the August long weekend

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launches website during Pride Month

Most Read