Interlakes community forum on April 16

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and the Interlakes Community Centre Society (ICC) invite residents to a Community Forum at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 16 at the ICC.

Every Interlakes resident is part-owner of this facility; your voices and opinions are of paramount importance.

The discussion will include the chain-link fence; and the Community Paramedicine program, which serves seniors with such things as blood pressure clinics, and diabetes education.

Bridge Lake Fair and contests

The 60th Bridge Lake Fair is August 18 and 19.

The People’s Choice Canada 150 challenge is on again; entrants may create any one “Canadian” item; no points are awarded as the winner receives $25.

The container contest is for plants grown in “any used child’s toy”; no points are awarded as cash prizes are donated by Horse Lake Garden Centre, La Petite Diane Antique Restoration and Danco’s.

Fairy Garden prizes go to four age categories; Adult, $25; $10 to each of three youth age groups.

Corporate baking competitions comprise muffins (other than bran) and tarts (other than butter.)

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life to remember Lynda Weese will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 at the ICC.

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Mel Grahn and Ken Miller.

Happy 20th wedding anniversary to both Johann and Ken Miller, and Jen and Dave Ostlund.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. Bring appy and beverage.

– A Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. Everyone is welcome.

– The Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 16. Call 250-593-4070 for the venue.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 at the ICC.

– Coffee Chat at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 20.

– Moroccan cooking lesson/dinner ($25 inclusive) is at the ICC at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Space is limited; call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your May 1 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

