Interlakes Canco serves breakfast, helps community

Interlakes Canco is happy to have raised $346.50 at their breakfasts, which amount is matched by them, and donated equally between Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department and Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Outhouse races

Due to the enormous snowfall and treacherous roads on Feb. 18-19, the Fishing Highway 24’s Outhouse Races have been rescheduled for, wait for it… APRIL FOOLS DAY, Saturday, April 1. They’re still being held at the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte. More time for you to put together a team and outhouse!

Log Cabin

Quilters Show

LCQ held their last quinquennial Quilt Show – their third – eight years ago – on July 11-12, 2015 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.) The fourth, for July 2020 was scrubbed by the advent of COVID-19. So they are delighted to now be making plans for their fourth show on July 22-23, 2023. Mark your calendars as this is a brilliantly colourful event which fills the hall with magnificent works of art.

Condolences

Deka residents were deeply saddened to learn that Donna Jarvis passed away unexpectedly Feb. 2, at the age of 78.

Captain of Deka’s Citizens on Patrol for decades, Donna was also a member of Deka’s Ladies Auxiliary, Deka’s liaison to Interlakes Community Centre for Christmas Giftboxes, and a wonderful baker and seamstress. She will be sorely missed by many friends. Sincere sympathy is extended to her husband Duncan and their family.

Mountain Spruce

Community Centre/

Park(MSCC)

Co-ordinated by Val Dennison, Mountain Spruce Community Centre’s (MSCC) Jam Night, Feb 11, was a huge success with 21 music-makers, including those from Interlakes, Buffalo Creek and 100 Mile. The next one is 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., March 11, grab your snowshoes or boots and explore Mountain Spruce Park (6335 Mahood Lake Rd.) by the light of the Full Moon. Enjoy hot chocolate, and a fire to warm you up and roast marshmallows. Travel though the Light Walk and across the bridge before heading into the wilderness, lit by your headlamp or flashlight. With a perfect balance of lake views and snow-dusted forest, this experience will leave you in awe, connected to the park and sky. All ages welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult.

For ages 19 plus, reserve your $60 spot in the Resin Workshop, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 is full, but there are a few spots left for April 19. See full details on MSCC Facebook page.

You must RSVP to MSCC to learn to make donuts—and dip and fill them—with Debbie, 1:30 p.m., March 15. A small fee will be applied.

Greetings

Belated birthday bubbly goes to Susan Grahn, Joelle Kuyek, Peggy Lackey and Jim Sullivan.

Birthday greetings to Melissa Grahn, Pat Lytton, Joyce Rowe, Duncan Jarvis and Les Poirier.

Congratulations on their 48th wedding anniversary to Darlene and Monty Furber and to Dee and Garry Kurtenacker for their 26th.

Calendar

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturdays, Feb. 25 and March 11. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Market: Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6004 Hwy 24, Lone Butte

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb 25.

South Cariboo Equestrian Association public meeting: 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at Lone Butte Community Hall

Snow Drags: 100 Mile, from 8 a.m., Feb. 26. Spectators pay $5; 12 and under free.

ICC Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., Feb. 27.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. March 1 and 15 are for members only. Community Quilting is on March 8, 22 and 29.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., March 3 and 17.

Full Moon in MSC Park: 7-9 p.m., Saturday, March 11: see above

Make Donuts at MSCC: 1:30 p.m., March 15: see above

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18

Resin Workshop at MSCC: 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19.

