INTERLAKES: Bridge Lake Fair postponed another year

Stunning entries in the Log Cabin Quilters “My Favourite Season” Challenge at the 2019 Bridge Lake Fair; won by Cindy Valley’s creation (top left). (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

After much discussion, and close attention to Dr. Henry’s suggested mandates for the summer, directors of Bridge Lake Fair have sadly abandoned hopes of holding the Fair this year. They look forward to it being bigger and better next year in August 2022. All prepaid advertising will appear in their 2022 booklet.

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is only open to very specific activities.

They are still cooking more than ever frozen meals for seniors, classified as essential community work. Yoga is on, as a low-impact sport. The 4H Club, as an educational youth group, is permitted under special rules. The quilters are back in only small groups, to catch up on their backlog of premie and chemo quilts, also considered community work.

One couple only at a time is permitted to play pickleball. Reflexology foot massage is permitted because it’s also one-on-one. ICC is hoping that the advent of vaccines will allow for more activities before too long.

The Annual General Meetings for both Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Society are at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12. Attendee numbers must be kept within limits so they would appreciate knowing who would like to attend. They are also in need of one more director for a two-year term. Those who are interested or have questions, call 250-593-4869.

Membership fees are due for 2021; $5 per annum per person per society.

Even if you are not participating in programs right now, every paid membership is greatly appreciated because utilities and upkeep must still be paid, and a larger membership base allows for a better chance of procuring grants.

Birthday bubbly goes to Dawn Caldwell, Lola Sullivan and Dan Stewart.

Special congratulations for April 3 wedding anniversaries are sent to Isabelle and Les Poiriers’ 63rd; and Celia and Joe Visschers’ 53rd.

