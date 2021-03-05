The drainage system for the 70 Mile House Community Hall has been completed. Crews put a skim coat of concrete over the crawlspace floor and it’s hoped that and the HVAC system will take care of the “musty” issue. (Darren Hank photo - submitted).

The drainage system for the 70 Mile House Community Hall has been completed. Crews put a skim coat of concrete over the crawlspace floor and it’s hoped that and the HVAC system will take care of the “musty” issue. (Darren Hank photo - submitted).

Indoor work at Community Hall nearly done

Ken Alexander: 70 Mile House column

Work is ongoing for the 70 Mile House Community Hall upgrades.

Contractor Darren Hank says they have finished the under-slab drainage system and poured the skim coat in the crawlspace.

Ian Dalgleish, capital projects and facilities manager for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says the HVAC sub-trade is working on installing the ductwork in the crawlspace. He adds that work should be completed in the next week or so and the HVAC work and installing the skim coat of concrete will hopefully correct the musty smell issue.

Once the weather gets better, Dalgleish says, Hank’s crew will refinish the logs, and install a roof and gutters as well as new exit doors and windows, and put up siding to the gables and concrete pads at the doors.

SMAC open on

Saturdays

Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) spokesperson Kathleen Judd says there has been a steady flow of traffic since opening the centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“It’s going very well. There’s been a steady flow but it’s not busy, busy.”

Only 15 people are allowed in SMAC at any one time. Everyone has to wear masks, sign in and maintain COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

Nobody is allowed to use the gym at this point because they are using it to sort donations, she explains.

“We have to hold some donations for two days [for COVID-19 safety]. If it’s paper, it’s 24 hours. If it’s plastic, it’s three days…. We hold onto it until it’s needed.”

Pickleball and church services also can’t be held in the gymnasium due to COVID gathering restrictions, while other rental bookings for the gym had to be cancelled.

Judd said not having the groups in means a loss of revenue “but we’re managing to keep our heads above water.

“SMAC is operating with a skeleton crew of volunteers because we’re only open on Saturdays. (All of the volunteers are welcome but there isn’t enough work to do).’”

Judd notes all of the volunteers are seniors, so it’s better to be “safe than sorry” when it comes to their health.

New society number

SMAC board members are taking a change in direction in their quest to get a government Society number.

The board was trying to get the old Society number reinstated, but couldn’t provide details of the financial items from the years prior to taking over the operation. As a result, it was determined the board should start the process again in an effort to get a new Society number. It will start with the records of the first year of the new board’s operation.

“The advice we got was to start all over again.”

Judd notes the board passed a motion to have a new account to put in left-over money, including donations, that can be used to fund facility items or repairs in the future.

SMAC is still renting the little house (where a school principal or teacher would stay). Interior repairs and upgrades to the teacherage were done last year and 2021 will see new siding and stairs installed on the building.

Judd says they are taking donations of furniture, working televisions, clothes, DVDs, fabric, tools and books.

The library is open again and the books are in alphabetized order.

SMAC also has a new price coding system.

“We labelled the goods with different coloured dots, representing a specific price. It’s easier at the till because “we know exactly what’s coming in and what’s going out.”

Five-year plan

still on track

Judd says COVID 19 hasn’t disrupted SMAC’s five-year plan, which includes:

Year 1 to do the upgrades to the teacherage and that will be completed in 2021. Year 2 to repair the wood furnace. And Year 3 to work on the septic tank system.

Judd says they are still handing out hampers.

“We’re still handing out hampers to the ones we did at Christmas … replenishing some of those because we know they need them. We have a steady six or seven of [hampers] going out to those folks.”

For more information about dropping off donations or getting a hamper or dry goods from the Pantry, call the SMAC office (250-456-6061) on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Fire department news

It’s pretty quiet at the 70 Mile House Fire Hall, according to 70 Mile House Firefighters Association president Dennis Huber.

The last callout was in November and Huber says there hasn’t been much activity since the current medical pandemic overseers clamped down on gatherings to help slow down of COVID-19 spread.

“I guess you could say we’re taking a COVID sabbatical.”

However, fire department members are trying to organize a practice for mid-March. The Association president says it will be good to have practices so the department’s two newest recruits will have an opportunity to train with other firefighters and officers.

Huber says they are always looking for new firefighters.

Meanwhile, he notes they have received and spent all of their grant money.

“We’ve been told more grants are coming, so we will be applying for them, too.”

Light bulb recycle

South Green Lake, Pressy Lake, North Green Lake, Watch Lake and 70 Mile House residents can now recycle Compact Fluorescent (CFLs), fluorescent tubes (all shapes), UV and Germicidal lamps, Incandescent bulbs, High-Intensity Discharge (HIDs), Light Emitting Diodes (LED) and halogen light bulbs on the concrete recycle pad at the 70 Mile Eco depot.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Model airplanes lifelong hobby

Just Posted

BC Hydro dealing with power outage in Lac La Hache.
Power outage in Lac La Hache area

Some 2,500 customers affected

100 Mile RCMP are looking for Haileigh Archie, 18, who was reported missing from her home near Lone Butte. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP looking for missing teen Haileigh Archie

Archie was reported missing from her home in Lone Butte area on March 4.

Ken Alexander - correspondent
Indoor work at Community Hall nearly done

Ken Alexander: 70 Mile House column

Denis Doucette carefully wraps the wings of a model Cessna 182 in a special wrap that will reduce drag. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Model airplanes lifelong hobby

Winter is the time for Denis Doucette to build his model airplanes while summer is his time to fly.

Jamie MacPherson and Kim Simundson are two of four female firefighters from the 100 Mile Fire Rescue who love serving their community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Female firefighters do the job with grit and determination

Jamie MacPherson knows it takes a special kind of determination to be a female firefighter.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C. dentists and bus drivers want newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

BC Dental Association says dentists and their teams cannot treat patients remotely,

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. transgender inmate to get human rights hearing after being held in mostly male jail

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is calling for teachers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Why it’s ‘urgent’ B.C. teachers get vaccinated from COVID-19 before summer

President Teri Mooring says not enough is being done to prevent virus transmission in schools

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, endangered orcas from the J pod swim in Puget Sound west of Seattle, as seen from a federal research vessel that has been tracking the whales. A new study from federal researchers provides the most detailed look yet at what the Pacific Northwest's endangered orcas eat. Scientists with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center spent years collecting fecal samples from the whales as well as scales from the fish they devoured. They say their data reaffirm the central importance of Chinook salmon to the whales. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Study reinforces importance of Chinook to Pacific Northwest orcas

Data confirms how central the big salmon are to the orca’s diet year-round

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. B.C.’s approved rapid tests also use a nasal swab, with a machine to scan for COVID-19 antibodies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s rapid COVID-19 tests have produced only two positive results

Tests deployed for exposures in schools, outbreaks in care homes, jails

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics, as well as an air ambulance, are on the way to the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
UPDATED: 2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

The Nanaimo bar display at the Nanaimo Museum. (City of Nanaimo Instagram)
City of Nanaimo points to correct recipe after New York Times botches batch of bars

City addresses ‘controversy’ around dessert square’s layers

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. First Nation demands transparency in probe into second fatal RCMP shooting

‘Police have killed more Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation members than COVID’

Most Read