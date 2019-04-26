Inaugural trade show in Interlakes on April 27

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Don’t miss the inaugural trade show at the Interlakes Community Centre on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. Come meet our tradespeople, organizations and neighbours!

Volunteer Fire Department

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Ladies Auxiliary’s next meeting, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, is the annual general meeting. Members should bring their $5 dues.

The annual June luncheon meeting will be held on May 29. There will be a short meeting at 11:30 a.m., followed by the potluck lunch. Raffle tickets will also be distributed.

The annual bake sale will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the upstairs hall of Deka Firehall. Baskets for both adults and children will be raffled. Get there early as the goodies always sell out really fast!

The annual clean-up is on Sunday, May 26. Residents are asked to clean up the ditches around their own home to their nearest permanent neighbours, then meet at the firehall at 11 a.m. to “attack” the four roads leading in. Volunteers then return to the firehall for lunch provided by the DLDVFD.

Sympathies

Sadly, Rita Quiring passed away on April 10 at the age of 79. A 30-year resident of Judson Road, Rita was best known as the “scrubbie lady” at Loon Bay Saturday Markets.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her husband, Ron, their famiy and friends.

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Lynda Bishop, Carel Durand, Shelly Durand, Montana Forster, Donna Jarvis and Doreen Wishart.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Darts & Games Night is at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm on Wednesday, May 2 at the Interlakes Community Centre.

– Crib is at the Deka Firehall at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 3.

– Lakeview Cemetery (Roe Lake) clean-up starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. Bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows and come help restore the peaceful little oasis.

