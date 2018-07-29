In your own backyard: kayaking on Horse Lake

Kayaking is an easy and relaxing activity that nearly everyone can and should do.
I’ve been a lover of gliding over rivers, lakes and oceans in my blue Necky touring kayak for years. I was sad when I had to leave her back home in Niagara.
Truthfully, I just Googled what kind of kayak good old blue is because I am self-taught and know technically nothing about kayaking.
Nevertheless, I headed out to Horse Lake after work on Monday, confident I was going to crush my latest assignment.
It only costs $10 per hour or $30 for the day to rent a kayak from the Cariboo Bonanza Resort, in Lone Butte. I had a solid hour-and-a-half window of water-time before 8 p.m. when the main office closed and rentals had to be returned.
I dragged the shiny yellow boat to shore, wearing a bulky blue life preserver, and got in.
The resort’s boat looked different than mine. It was longer and narrower, a sea kayak, says Google, faster on the water but not nearly as stable as a touring kayak.
So moments after I plopped myself into the seat only centimetres wider than my backside, I wobbled and tipped.
“Sugar!” (or some other expletive) I shouted as I side-flopped into the lake, capsizing the kayak.
I came up startled but unharmed and couldn’t help but giggle.
“Thank goodness nobody saw that,” I thought about three seconds before a sympathetic voice appeared from my left.
“I think everyone does that at least once,” said a lady lounging on an Adirondack chair.
She watched as I clumsily splashed out of the lake, sliding out of my soaked Birkenstocks as I hauled the water-logged boat back up the small hill from which it came.
A kind man appeared at my right and offered his assistance. Oh, good, another witness.
My new helper and I tried turning the boat over at different angles to drain it, but ultimately I abandoned the yellow craft for her green sister.
My apologies to the next person who rents the yellow kayak. I left her in poor form.
The lounging lady and the helpful gentleman remained inconspicuously alert as I dragged the green boat to shore with renewed resolve.
“You have kayaked fast rivers and Great Lakes and even off the coast of Australia,” I told myself. “You are wicked tough.” (This is painfully untrue.)
I maintained a calm smile for my audience and suppressed my relief as I boarded the green kayak without incident.
Finally!
Paddling out to the middle of Horse Lake, I became hyper-aware of the wind. Waves knocked about my already unstable control of my craft but I managed to stay afloat.
Kayaking requires core and upper-body strength. My core and upper body are currently made of graphic designer Deb Theoret’s cookies.
My body was burning.
Eventually, with serious persistence, I found my rhythm and began to relax and enjoy the gorgeous scenery.
This is why I love kayaking. Being out in the middle of the water, just you and the boat and the breeze and the vibrant painting before you – it’s humbling.
Kayaking has always been, for me, more about connecting with the water than exercise.
Reluctantly, I did both that day.
I paddled back to shore after what felt like an hour-and-a-half, passing a tall, handsome man fishing off a docked boat.
“Super fancy,” he said in a thick, unknown accent. “I couldn’t go five metres in that.”
“Oh, come on,” I replied. “It’s no big deal.” (I am a terrible liar.)
I returned my rental to find I had only been out for 30 minutes, paid the $5 and drove home in my wet clothes.
Maybe I’m not an expert kayaker, after all. I’ll settle for enthusiastic amateur.
