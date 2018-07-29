In your own backyard: kayaking on Horse Lake

Kayaking is an easy and relaxing activity that nearly everyone can and should do.

The two kayaks available for rent at the Cariboo Bonanza Resort. Beth Audet photo.

I’ve been a lover of gliding over rivers, lakes and oceans in my blue Necky touring kayak for years. I was sad when I had to leave her back home in Niagara.

Truthfully, I just Googled what kind of kayak good old blue is because I am self-taught and know technically nothing about kayaking.

Nevertheless, I headed out to Horse Lake after work on Monday, confident I was going to crush my latest assignment.

It only costs $10 per hour or $30 for the day to rent a kayak from the Cariboo Bonanza Resort, in Lone Butte. I had a solid hour-and-a-half window of water-time before 8 p.m. when the main office closed and rentals had to be returned.

I dragged the shiny yellow boat to shore, wearing a bulky blue life preserver, and got in.

The resort’s boat looked different than mine. It was longer and narrower, a sea kayak, says Google, faster on the water but not nearly as stable as a touring kayak.

So moments after I plopped myself into the seat only centimetres wider than my backside, I wobbled and tipped.

“Sugar!” (or some other expletive) I shouted as I side-flopped into the lake, capsizing the kayak.

I came up startled but unharmed and couldn’t help but giggle.

“Thank goodness nobody saw that,” I thought about three seconds before a sympathetic voice appeared from my left.

“I think everyone does that at least once,” said a lady lounging on an Adirondack chair.

She watched as I clumsily splashed out of the lake, sliding out of my soaked Birkenstocks as I hauled the water-logged boat back up the small hill from which it came.

A kind man appeared at my right and offered his assistance. Oh, good, another witness.

My new helper and I tried turning the boat over at different angles to drain it, but ultimately I abandoned the yellow craft for her green sister.

My apologies to the next person who rents the yellow kayak. I left her in poor form.

The lounging lady and the helpful gentleman remained inconspicuously alert as I dragged the green boat to shore with renewed resolve.

“You have kayaked fast rivers and Great Lakes and even off the coast of Australia,” I told myself. “You are wicked tough.” (This is painfully untrue.)

I maintained a calm smile for my audience and suppressed my relief as I boarded the green kayak without incident.

Finally!

Paddling out to the middle of Horse Lake, I became hyper-aware of the wind. Waves knocked about my already unstable control of my craft but I managed to stay afloat.

Kayaking requires core and upper-body strength. My core and upper body are currently made of graphic designer Deb Theoret’s cookies.

My body was burning.

Eventually, with serious persistence, I found my rhythm and began to relax and enjoy the gorgeous scenery.

This is why I love kayaking. Being out in the middle of the water, just you and the boat and the breeze and the vibrant painting before you – it’s humbling.

Kayaking has always been, for me, more about connecting with the water than exercise.

Reluctantly, I did both that day.

I paddled back to shore after what felt like an hour-and-a-half, passing a tall, handsome man fishing off a docked boat.

“Super fancy,” he said in a thick, unknown accent. “I couldn’t go five metres in that.”

“Oh, come on,” I replied. “It’s no big deal.” (I am a terrible liar.)

I returned my rental to find I had only been out for 30 minutes, paid the $5 and drove home in my wet clothes.

Maybe I’m not an expert kayaker, after all. I’ll settle for enthusiastic amateur.

