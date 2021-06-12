Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)

In praise of caragana and the working bees

The workers are bees and their job description is to get every bit of nectar possible

On the corner of Aspen Street and Dogwood Avenue, in the very heart of 100 Mile House, an enormous project is underway, one that employs thousands of workers. The workers vary greatly in size and background and work non-stop from early light until dusk. As they work, a loud hum fills the air, as if there were a huge freeway nearby.

The workers are bees and their job description is to get every bit of nectar possible from the tall caragana bushes that outline the four sides of Wally Hargrave’s property. Hargrave is a learned gentleman, one who appreciates the tremendous amount of work going on around the perimeter of his lawn.

Caragana is a member of the pea family. When farmers from Eurasian countries emigrated to the US they brought caragana seeds with them to plant as a valuable source of food. Caragana pods and seeds were used in many old country dishes.

However, as nutritional as they may be, it is the yearly cycle that the caragana goes through that makes them so interesting. At my home in Forest Grove, we have a row of caragana about 19 metres long and four metres high. It begins at the corner post of our carport so we have a front-row seat for all kinds of action.

Around the middle of May, bee scouts begin to show up along the bushes. By the end of May, the prickly branches of the shrub have filled out with lovely, vetch-shaped leaves. Small, fragrant yellow flowers begin to bloom along the branches, and suddenly, thousands of bees are on the job site. They are all sizes, from big bumblebees to tiny fellows. Despite their differences, they work together in harmony, perhaps because they are all humming the same tune.

The bees are no threat to anyone. We sit right beside the shrubs and they have no interest in us. They are focused on the job at hand. They come and go in flight patterns high above us. In a few weeks, flowers and bees will have finished their chores. We have no idea where the bee’s honey factories are located as we have never seen a hive nearby.

Now the caragana move into a completely different phase. Flat shiny green pea pods seem to appear on the branches overnight. Just as mysteriously, lime green aphids begin to cover the pods. Tom Godin, my go-to nature guy, explained that aphids fly to the pea pods where they multiply quickly and are farmed by ants, who move them around and feed on secretions from the aphids.

READ MORE: Marianne Van Osch: Consider ‘inventive’ measures when burning

Several kinds of warblers fly in to feed on the aphids. They sing before they get to work and then rustle around in the branches. They stay for a week or two until all of the aphids have been devoured.

By then we are moving into late summer. The long caragana pods dry to a burnished brown. Then, on a warm, dry day, Kapow! The pods suddenly curl into tight springs and start blasting their small seeds in all directions. Some travel a surprising distance from the bushes. At the end of the week, seeds and pods litter the ground. Flocks of birds arrive. They scratch and peck around for seeds under the bushes. Finally autumn puts an end to another busy summer and the caragana can rest.

Caragana is called the hardiest, toughest shrub in the world. Rows of them are often planted in the shelterbelts that protect prairie farmhouses and fields from fierce winds.

The rich pods are also used as a nitrogen-fixing plant that helps enrich poor soil. Caragana is planted extensively by beekeepers.

The hope is that more homeowners will plant a caragana or two. What a simple but effective way of helping bees to survive in a world that seems to be against them.

In the meantime, in the fall if there is anyone with a ladder and a hankering to trim the tops of some very important bushes, Mr. Hargrave would welcome the offer.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
WATCH: Canim Lake Band drums up support for truck convoy

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
In praise of caragana and the working bees

The workers are bees and their job description is to get every bit of nectar possible

Curtis Lueke plays the guitar, banjo, drums, keyboard and sings for his one-man-band Spare Change. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Musician finds therapy with one-man band

Curtis Lueke, of Spare Change, got involved in music at the age of five

The Cariboo Regional District is working with four other regional districts on common issues.
Regional districts join together to push province on common issues, from roads to feral hogs

Feral hogs ‘common’ in Cariboo

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Single-vehicle collision on Horse Lake Road claims life of elderly motorist

Witnesses say the man was driving towards 100 Mile House when he swerved off the road

100 Mile House RCMP wish to speak with the occupants of this vehicle to clear up several reports of suspicious activity. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: 100 Mile House RCMP find suspicious vehicle thanks to public calls

The white 2008 Buick Enclave has been reported by several businesses this month

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Most Read