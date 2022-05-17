In-person programming back at library

100 Mile House area librarian Shelby Powell is happy to be reintroducing in-person programming to the Cariboo Regional District Library this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

In-person programming is making a gradual return to the Cariboo Regional District Library.

100 Mile House’s area librarian Shelby Powell said they’ll be reintroducing a new program each week of May. All programming at the library has been virtual since March 2020.

Powell is excited to be engaging directly with the community again, especially with attendance returning to pre-pandemic numbers. Many of these patrons are new to the community and are signing up for library cards.

Over the last two years, Powell had redesigned and improved the library’s programming for new and old customers. She’s begun posting a regular calendar of library events both in the library and on its Facebook page to keep the public informed of what is going on.

“It will be so nice just to have people and kids back in the library, it’s not the same when the library is quiet,” Powell said. “I know some people want a library to be quiet, but that’s not what libraries are anymore, they’re meant to be community gathering spaces.”

The first in-person programming to return was the library’s book club on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Powell said the club is geared towards teenagers and adults and is a “choose your own book” style club. Using a set theme participants will choose whatever title they’d like to read and come together monthly to discuss their choices.

Starting in the second week of May, in addition to Virtual Storytime at 10:30 a.m., Powell said Storytime will resume in the children’s area at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Attendance is drop-in and has been timed to coincide with the end of 100 Mile House Elementary’s school day.

The revamped Lil Library Club returns on May 25 split into two age groups. Powell said children aged five to eight will meet in the children’s area for some storytime and age-appropriate activities. Those aged nine to 12 will go to the activities room where they’ll do crafts and other activities.

Powell said registration is required in advance for the club and they ask that parents stay in the library rather than drop their children off to run errands. Sign-up forms are available at the front desk.

One piece of the pandemic programming that will remain in place is Dex’s Reading Club. The club and its dragon mascot proved to be wildly popular among both children and adults, Powell said.

“It was just meant to be that you come by, grab a reading log and fill it up. We’ve heard so many stories from parents saying that their kids are really incentivized to read so they can put it on their log.”

For now, Powell said the library’s Lego club will remain virtual but she plans to bring it back on Tuesday afternoons in the summer. She also intends to start running one-off workshops to teach patrons how to use the library’s online resources.

The library is open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



