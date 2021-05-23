In 2011, rodeo weekend hogtied by the threat of nEHV-1

20 YEARS AGO (2001): David Zirnhelt cleared out his desk in Victoria following his loss to Liberal candidate Walt Cobb. The former NDP Cariboo South MLA said after 10 years of provincial politics he was ready to return home and work his ranch in Beaver Valley. Zirnhelt served as Minister of Forests, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister of Economic Development and Trade during his tenure. His defeat came during a widespread electoral rout for the NDP leaving them with only three seats in Victoria.

15 YEARS AGO (2006): In an effort to protect pine trees from the mountain pine beetle, over 70-million cones and seedlings were collected by West Fraser. This was the result of five months of effort by a team of pickers working in the Bradley Creek area, felling treetops and picking and sorting viable cones before shipping them to Surrey for extraction and preservation. Picker Arlene Booker said the effort was worthwhile as this wouldn’t only protect the forest industry but also the food course for animals like squirrels.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The threat of the spread of Neurotropic Equine Herpes Virus 1 (nEHV-1) hogtied 100 Mile House’s biggest rodeo weekend. Four major events were cancelled, including the Little Britches Rodeo, the South Cariboo Rodeo Association Rough Stock Rodeo and the 100 Mile and District Outriders Gymkhana following confirmation of the highly infectious disease outbreak. While no cases had yet been reported in the South Cariboo, the various organizations erred on the side of caution and followed Equine Canada’s suggestions.

5YEARS AGO (2016): A Fort McMurray family found refuge in 100 Mile House following the city’s evacuation due to a devastating wildfire on May 10. Cindy White, her son Dawson White and her mother Celine Desaulniers had less than an hour to pack their van after the fire changed direction and jumped the Athabasca River. The trio headed to 100 Mile House, Desaulniers’ home, where they said they learned their house in Fort MacMurray was still standing. White said he got through the ordeal thanks to his mother and grandmother.

