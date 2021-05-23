Free Press Archives

In 2011, rodeo weekend hogtied by the threat of nEHV-1

From the Free Press Archives

20 YEARS AGO (2001): David Zirnhelt cleared out his desk in Victoria following his loss to Liberal candidate Walt Cobb. The former NDP Cariboo South MLA said after 10 years of provincial politics he was ready to return home and work his ranch in Beaver Valley. Zirnhelt served as Minister of Forests, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister of Economic Development and Trade during his tenure. His defeat came during a widespread electoral rout for the NDP leaving them with only three seats in Victoria.

15 YEARS AGO (2006): In an effort to protect pine trees from the mountain pine beetle, over 70-million cones and seedlings were collected by West Fraser. This was the result of five months of effort by a team of pickers working in the Bradley Creek area, felling treetops and picking and sorting viable cones before shipping them to Surrey for extraction and preservation. Picker Arlene Booker said the effort was worthwhile as this wouldn’t only protect the forest industry but also the food course for animals like squirrels.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The threat of the spread of Neurotropic Equine Herpes Virus 1 (nEHV-1) hogtied 100 Mile House’s biggest rodeo weekend. Four major events were cancelled, including the Little Britches Rodeo, the South Cariboo Rodeo Association Rough Stock Rodeo and the 100 Mile and District Outriders Gymkhana following confirmation of the highly infectious disease outbreak. While no cases had yet been reported in the South Cariboo, the various organizations erred on the side of caution and followed Equine Canada’s suggestions.

5YEARS AGO (2016): A Fort McMurray family found refuge in 100 Mile House following the city’s evacuation due to a devastating wildfire on May 10. Cindy White, her son Dawson White and her mother Celine Desaulniers had less than an hour to pack their van after the fire changed direction and jumped the Athabasca River. The trio headed to 100 Mile House, Desaulniers’ home, where they said they learned their house in Fort MacMurray was still standing. White said he got through the ordeal thanks to his mother and grandmother.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Just Posted

Free Press Archives
In 2011, rodeo weekend hogtied by the threat of nEHV-1

From the Free Press Archives

Village of Clinton office. Photo credit: Journal files
ATV users access to downtown Clinton streets

Users say access to village’s gas stations, restaurants and hotels would boost the economy

Emma Donnelly takes her music lessons from Ginny Lou Alexander at her home in 100 Mile House. This year Alexander will be hosting an adjudicated recital for 10 of her students to have their skills evaluated and marked. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Piano students participate in adjudicated recital

Having an end goal is key when learning music

Amy Newman follows the route of the Cariboo Waggon Road — now Highway 97 — through Clinton. (Photo credit: New Pathways to Gold Society)
Cariboo Waggon Road receives restoration grant

New Pathways to Gold hopes to start work this summer on restoring sections of historic road

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd takes a look through some of the DVDs on sale in the thrift store. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
SMAC haven for treasure-seekers

Centre offers thrift store, far-reaching support

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Most Read