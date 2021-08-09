In 2011, helicopter landing on Cedar Avenue shuts down traffic

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A helicopter landing on Cedar Avenue by the hospital shut down traffic on the road for two-and-a-half hours. The road was shut down by 100 Mile House RCMP as paramedics and a patient in critical condition awaited the arrival of the air ambulance. There was some confusion about where the helicopter should land as 100 Mile House District General Hospital CEO Bill Marshall said he wanted it landing at the airport. BC Ambulance Service Communications Manager Bob Pearce said dispatch was in contact with the hospital three times and were never told to land anywhere but the hospital.

15 YEARS AGO (2006): After nearly sinking after striking a block of concrete on Canim Lake, Mary Hatch was wondering why markers hadn’t been placed in shallower parts of the lake. Hatch was with some friends on their boat, a Bayliner Cuddie Cab, when they struck what they thought was a piece of concrete near an island on the north end of Canim Lake. While they were able to push their boat free, their engine was disabled and they had to flag down a nearby fishing family for a tow. Hatch questioned why something wasn’t being done to prevent these potential tragedies.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (CFEC) opened its new Child Care Centre with speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the new facility for the crowd of well-wishers. The CFEC took occupancy of their new building at 429 Cedar Ave. on July 4, 2011, and promptly spent the next three weeks cleaning, landscaping, painting and hiring staff to get the operation up and running. CFEC executive director Lisa De Paoli said getting the childcare centre ready in such a short time was a testament to what a community can achieve when it works together. ^

5YEARS AGO (2016): Canim Lake Band Youth and members of local law enforcement teamed up for a Cultural Camp Canoe Journey across Canim Lake. The journey’s purpose was to help young people learn about the history of the Tsq’escenemc people by taking part in activities done by their ancestors. After paddling 18 nautical miles from Canim Lake Resort to Mitch Thedore’s property on #5 Indian Reserve, they were greeted by local elders and Canim Lake Band Chief Mike Archie.

100 Mile House