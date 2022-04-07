In 1998, 100 Mile House’s 13 RCMP auxiliaries were disarmed

In 1998 100 Mile House RCMP auxiliaries John Whidden and Reid Findlay were two of the 13 auxiliaries disarmed locally while the Attorney General reviewed the use of firearms by axillary volunteers. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)

32 YEARS AGO (1990): The Forest Grove Legion voted unanimously to replace the old Legion hall rather than repair it. The hall was originally built in 1952 and was purchased by the Legion in 1960. After 30 years, the foundations of the building had rotted and the roof was in need of substantial repair. The Legion planned to stay open by building their new hall out the back of the original building before demolishing it to create a parking space. Around $8,000 worth of material, labour and equipment was pledged by membership to start the project.

24 YEARS AGO (1998): 100 Mile House’s 13 RCMP auxiliaries were disarmed, pending the Attorney General’s review of the auxiliary program. Up until that point, 100 Mile auxiliaries – volunteers with police training – carried firearms while on patrol in the community. Staff Sgt. Martin Sarich said the suspension came as a surprise to him, noting that 100 Mile’s auxiliaries provided a “tremendous service to the community.” Sarich said he would be in favour of allowing the auxiliaries to remain armed, as they had since 1986.

16 YEARS AGO (2006): A 100 Mile House youth was one of only five cadets from outside the Lower Mainland selected to join the Cadets Honour Band. Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Alexandra Potter was selected for the elite 50-member band over spring break. While Potter, 17, had experience playing the clarinet, sax, piano and drums, she was selected to play the band’s accordion. Her mother Gail Potter said she had played the accordion since she was seven and had only had one day to learn the songs, including an accordion solo.

8 YEARS AGO (2014): Dale ‘Duner’ Hladun was named the new head coach and general manager of the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Hladun took on the role after former coach and general manager Doug Rogers, who guided the team to a second-round playoff berth in its inaugural season, left the organization to return to his career with the Prince George RCMP. Club president Tom Bachynski called Hladun the “building block” the Wranglers needed to start their next season. Hladun brought with him decades of experience in coaching, including a 10-year stint with the Princeton Posse.



