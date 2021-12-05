In 1997, PSO technology class billed as ‘place to have fun’

32 YEARS AGO (1989): 100 Mile House’s Peter Crawshay became B.C.’s most qualified rifle coach under the National Certified Coaching Program. Crawshay taught sharpshooting at 100 Mile House Junior Secondary School and became certified to teach Level and Technical Rifle courses to coaches. The course he took in Winnipeg covered physical and mental conditioning, and technical and tactical shooting skills. Crawshay planned to train other coaches across B.C. and become the Rifle Shooting Coach for the 1990 Western Canada Games.

24 YEARS AGO (1997): Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s technology class was a hit with students and described as the “place to be if you want to have fun.” Started by Paul Elmont, a teacher fresh out of the UBC, the class had a relaxed atmosphere that encouraged students to be creative and try new ideas. Their first assignment had been designing devices to make life at Mill Site Lodge easier for seniors. They created a door opening device and a light switcher and their next project was to build a working energy-efficient three-wheeled vehicle.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): Several South Cariboo community groups were poised to receive help from 11 members of Katimavik. The youth came from across Canada and were introduced to the community at a reception at the Lodge Conference Centre. After conducting interviews with the various groups who had requested support, each young adult was ‘hired’ and set to work in late November. The Katimavik charity supports such youth volunteer work for five to six month periods at a time.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): Greg Messner finally got his generator back – two months after he pursued its thief down Highway 5 in an airplane. On Oct. 18, a break and enter occurred at 100 Mile Ranch with thieves making off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. Upon hearing of the theft, Messner hopped into a plane and tracked the truck carrying the stolen goods down to Kamloops, sending the RCMP updates as he did. Despite his efforts, no arrests were made until after the generator was discovered in a Williams Lake pawnshop.

