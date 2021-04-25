In 1997 Forest Grove Elementary raised awareness for muscular dystrophy

Free Press Archives

32 YEARS AGO (1989): With anti-smoking sentiment on the rise across the country, the 100 Mile District General Hospital was considering going smoke-free. Hospital administrator Donna Bell, herself a smoker, said the policy had been discussed at the board level but the main concern was enforcement. At the time smoking was allowed in a designated smokers lounge and the staff lounge, though this could cause ventilation problems. One patient who was a smoker was surprised such a policy wasn’t already in place as “a hospital is supposed to promote health.”

24 YEARS AGO (1997):At Forest Grove Elementary School, Mrs. Jensen’s kindergarten class hopped like bunnies to raise awareness and money for muscular dystrophy. For the hop-a-thon, the students gathered pledges, made bunny ears and then hopped as many times as they could in two minutes. The champion hopper was Kristen Baker with 240 hops while her classmate Chloe Dahl hopped to a respectable second place with 229. The children were happy to take part in the event and said this activity was a fun way to help out.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): At least one Canim Lake Band member joined 20 Gixstan Nation members on their month-long walk from Prince Rupert to Port Alberni. The walk was intended to raise awareness about the abuses of residential schools and promote healing among the victims. As the walk went on, members of other nations along the route joined the original 20 with a dozen of them passing through 100 Mile House on April 18. “It’s hard for some to talk about it, so this is a point to start their healing,” organizer and Gixstan band member Harry Johnson said.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market relocated to a new home over concerns of congestion at its previous location, the Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty parking lot. This change was prompted by a letter of complaint to the District of 100 Mile House. The District then met with the SCFM and offered to help them relocate. Mayor Mitch Campsall warned the market that, should any incident occur, they’d be asked to relocate immediately. Rather than risk this, the market chose to move to a location outside the 100 Mile Community Hall on Birch Street.

