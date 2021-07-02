Free Press Archives

Free Press Archives

In 1997, a million-dollar expansion to Red Coach Inn finally got underway

From the Free Press Archives

32 YEARS AGO (1989): East met West at the 108 Restaurant as the resort’s new Japanese owners hosted a dinner for 65 area residents. In attendance were the new owner’s son Soshi Sen and his wife, Princess Masako, Mayor Donna Barnett resort manager Terry Young and 108 Property Owners Association president Al Richmond. Gifts were exchanged including a donation of Japanese books to Barnett and a hand-carved walking stick to Sen made by Wilf Stevenson. Sen made a brief speech in which he reiterated his family’s wish to preserve the resort and how much he appreciated the natural beauty of the Cariboo.

24 YEARS AGO (1997): A million-dollar expansion to Red Coach Inn finally got underway. Phase one of the expansion saw ground being broken for a recreation facility that was to contain a pool, a sauna, whirlpool, exercise room and change rooms. Red Coach Inn manager Peter Bono said he was excited to see a plan he’d worked on for eight years come to fruition. The project was delayed slightly by changes made to the plan to accommodate public interest in using the pool which increased the size and budget of the project.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): The Varga family got a new member in the form of Eggo, an orphaned sandhill crane chick. Little Eggo became separated from his nest on June 14 and was found by Leslie Varga floundering around her Bridge Creek pasture. After extensively searching for his nest, Leslie and her children Benjamin, 5, and Chloe, 3. decided to take in the foundling, named for his downy yellow feathers, and fatten him up. The family’s goal was to get him strong enough to be released back into the wild in the fall.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): Amateur rookie boxer Brandon Balbirnie notched his first win with a TKO at Kelowna’s Night of Action at Sunplex Sports Arena. A member of the Zeus Fight Science club Balbirnie, 13, was able to score a technical knockout against his opponent Vincenzo ‘The Hyena’ Lawrence-Bertucci in the second round. He was overjoyed at his win as he’d only joined boxing to be a friend’s workout partner. His coach Kelly Ricketts said he was extremely proud of the young boxer, even noting that Balbirnie felt confident enough to take a 20-minute nap before the fight.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Farmers market temporarily moving to Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre parking lot

Just Posted

The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion has grown to 7,000 ha. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire

Wildfire smoke above Deka Lake. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press)
Emergency reception site in 100 Mile at capacity, new evacuees directed to Williams Lake

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Mai Peterson and her husband Martin Peterson didn’t have time to grab much from their home in Deka Lake beyond bedding, some clothes and their cat. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Deka Lake evacuees hoping their homes are saved