In 1994, ‘Tiger’ Williams showed off his trademark brash in 100 Mile

Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams, the NHL’s career leader in penalty minutes, snarls to himself as he sits in the penalty box at the Stan Halcro Arena during an exhibition game against the PSO Grad class of 1994. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)

28 YEARS AGO (1994): For the second year in a row 100 Mile House hockey enthusiasts got to watch Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams show off his trademark brash enforcer brand of hockey. The NHL’s career leader in penalty minutes joined several local RCMP officers, teachers and parents to take on Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s 1994 graduating class. Williams did his best to intimidate the students and even mock-fought one, all in good fun. Ultimately, the students lost 12-6, with the game raising $1,200 for the Special Olympics.

21 YEARS AGO (2001): Cariboo-Chilcotin MP Philip Mayfield was appointed to chair a national committee to look into Residential School abuse claims made against the federal government and several Candian churches. Mayfield said he wanted to speak with the main groups of people involved in the schools, the First Nations students and the churches who ran them. At the time there were over 6,000 claims made against the government by former students detailing physical and sexual abuse.

14 YEARS AGO (2008): A spectacular crash at the finish line was a highlight of the fifth annual 100 Mile House Snowmobile Club Snow Drags. Kelly Seibert took home a “hard luck trophy” after she rolled her snowmobile four times and walked away. For the rest of the 74 racers, the day went smoothly as they tore across the 550-foot long track at speeds in excess of 70 mph. About 1,000 onlookers came out to watch the race. “People just love seeing these hot machines,” said Al Reciahardt, the event’s organizer.

7 YEARS AGO (2015): 100 Mile House Fire Rescue’s highway rescue service level was considered to be unsustainable without an undue burden falling onto local taxpayers. This was the message delivered to the District of 100 Mile House after the department conducted a review and staff came up with possible solutions to maintain services. Chief Darrell Blades said that after 35 years of providing the rescue service, both within and out of 100 Mile’s fire protection area, changes were needed to keep the service viable.

100 Mile House