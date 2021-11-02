In 1993 the Reform Party swept the Cariboo-Chilcotin

28 YEARS AGO (1993): The Cariboo-Chilcotin seat went to the Reform Party’s Philip Mayfield, who finished well ahead of incumbent Conservative MP Dave Worthy. Mayfield said on election night that it was a great time to be a reformer following news his party had swept both B.C. and Alberta. Worthy was gracious in defeat and arrived at the Reform Victory Party in Williams Lake before Mayfield to congratulate him. Mayfield said he’d work to reform Parliament and make it a house of the people rather than a house of politicians.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): B.C.’s struggling economy cost the Cariboo one of BC Rail’s regularly scheduled round trips. The Cariboo Prospector Route, which took passengers from Lillooet to Prince George, was cut from three weekly round trips to two. BC Rail vice-president of communications Alan Dever said the cut was a result of a continued financial struggle that the railway was experiencing. On average, less than 10 per cent of the route’s seats were filled, mostly by tourists, meaning they could not even break even on a trip.

14 YEARS AGO (2007): Craig Ervin founded a new South Cariboo wrestling club, anticipating it would become one of the biggest in Canada. A former competitive high school wrestler, Ervin said he based his assumption on the high amount of participation in school wrestling clubs. At 100 Mile Elementary School, his daughter said the club had 100 members and only one coach before he volunteered to help out. The new club aimed to be a member of the BC Wrestling Association and take students from Grades 4 to 10 to compete in provincial tournaments.

6 YEARS AGO (2015): A $1,500 grant from ViaSports Local Sports Development Funds bolstered Canlan Ice Sports’ pickleball program. Canlan used the money to buy new paddles, balls and nets for the 100 Mile House pickleball community. A low-impact sport, pickleball is an easy-to-learn game, popular among senior citizens and former tennis players. Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, Canlan’s community program and events coordinator, said the sport always welcomes new players and is a great way to socialize during the winter months.



