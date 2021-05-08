In 1993, Legion proposes new cenotaph, asks District to pay for half

28 YEARS AGO (1993): The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260’s design for a new cenotaph was well-received by the District of 100 Mile House until the Legion unexpectedly requested that Council pay for half of it. The new nine-foot-tall obelisk design was made to replace the three-metre tall brick pyramid, installed in 1986, that had become damaged by skateboarding youth. The Legion’s George Baloc, a WWII veteran, said the new solid concrete design would prevent defacement by skateboarders and better honour Canada’s war dead.

21 YEARS AGO (2000): Residents of the South Cariboo were advised to hold off on open burning after the BC Forest Service had to fight 17 fires on April 27. Fire Control Officer Tom Matzen said the fires burned a total of 75-hectares of forest. Nearly all the fires were caused by burnings that jumped to grass and were fanned by 50-km per hour winds, Matzen said. Fire crews worked all day and into the night to contain and extinguish the fires.

14 YEARS AGO (2007): Multiple law enforcement agencies busted a large clandestine crystal meth lab south of Forest Grove. The commercial size lab had been under investigation since January and the bust resulted in the arrest of four suspects, the seizure of 16 kg of methamphetamine and several firearms. The bust included the Langley RCMP Drug Section, Vancouver Police Department, RCMP E Division Clandestine Laboratory Team, 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue and the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. The fire departments were on hand to extinguish any fires caused by dismantling the lab.

7 YEARS AGO (2014): Afters lots of hard work and effort, the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre found a home behind St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. Close to 100 people gathered for its dedication ceremony on April 30. Present for the ceremony was special guest Dr. Martin Brokenleg, emeritus professor of Native American Studies (Vancouver) and Native American Theology (South Dakota), who gave a lengthy presentation about the importance of positive youth development and creating a safe place for community members to come to. Following his speech, a smudging ceremony was done by Elder Mary Thomas.

100 Mile House