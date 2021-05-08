In 1993, Legion proposes new cenotaph, asks District to pay for half

28 YEARS AGO (1993): The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260’s design for a new cenotaph was well-received by the District of 100 Mile House until the Legion unexpectedly requested that Council pay for half of it. The new nine-foot-tall obelisk design was made to replace the three-metre tall brick pyramid, installed in 1986, that had become damaged by skateboarding youth. The Legion’s George Baloc, a WWII veteran, said the new solid concrete design would prevent defacement by skateboarders and better honour Canada’s war dead.

21 YEARS AGO (2000): Residents of the South Cariboo were advised to hold off on open burning after the BC Forest Service had to fight 17 fires on April 27. Fire Control Officer Tom Matzen said the fires burned a total of 75-hectares of forest. Nearly all the fires were caused by burnings that jumped to grass and were fanned by 50-km per hour winds, Matzen said. Fire crews worked all day and into the night to contain and extinguish the fires.

14 YEARS AGO (2007): Multiple law enforcement agencies busted a large clandestine crystal meth lab south of Forest Grove. The commercial size lab had been under investigation since January and the bust resulted in the arrest of four suspects, the seizure of 16 kg of methamphetamine and several firearms. The bust included the Langley RCMP Drug Section, Vancouver Police Department, RCMP E Division Clandestine Laboratory Team, 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue and the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. The fire departments were on hand to extinguish any fires caused by dismantling the lab.

7 YEARS AGO (2014): Afters lots of hard work and effort, the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre found a home behind St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. Close to 100 people gathered for its dedication ceremony on April 30. Present for the ceremony was special guest Dr. Martin Brokenleg, emeritus professor of Native American Studies (Vancouver) and Native American Theology (South Dakota), who gave a lengthy presentation about the importance of positive youth development and creating a safe place for community members to come to. Following his speech, a smudging ceremony was done by Elder Mary Thomas.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this photo of the binders and binders of letters and paperwork she’s received on area roads in the past few years. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads

Minister Rob Fleming said more resources were on the way to the region

A medical worker prepares vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Sinopharm, left, Sputnik V, center, and Pfizer at a vaccine centre, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

FILE PHOTO
Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as AstraZeneca supply runs low: Interior Health

Province expecting large volumes of Pfizer BioNTech as age-based cohort immunization program ramps up

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Cariboo region needs help now

Lorne Doerkson MLA column

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Tam warns that full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation the doctor says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Gord Judson steers his log truck down a forest service road, using two-way radio and call signals to mark his position for oncoming traffic. (B.C. Forest Safety Council)
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck

Remote recreation areas bracing for heavy pandemic pressure

Former University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Human Rights Tribunal to hear complaint against UBC Okanagan for ‘mishandling’ sexual assault report

Stephanie Hale did not return to campus after the student she alleges attacked her was cleared of wrongdoing

Jennifer Coffman, owner of Truffle Pigs in Field, B.C., poses beside her business sign on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in this handout photo. Her restaurant and lodge have been hit hard by a closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway and by the British Columbia government discouraging Alberta residents from visiting during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Coffman, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Why we survive’: B.C. boundary towns struggle without Albertans during pandemic

Jennifer Coffman’s restaurant is located in the tiny community of Field, which relies on tourism

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to start releasing neighbourhood-specific COVID numbers after data leak

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

