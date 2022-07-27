In 1990: Train of four covered wagons offers glimpse into the past

42 YEARS AGO (1980): With the paving of the new Forest Grove tennis court, the dreams of a little Cariboo community became closer to reality. In September 1979, the community’s Skating Club, Community Club and Curling Club first proposed the new tennis facility, which would double as an outdoor skating rink in the wintertime. It cost $4,000 to level a huge mound of earth located next to the Forest Grove Recreation Complex where the court/rink was situated. The court/rink cost about $10,000.

32 YEARS AGO (1990): A train of four covered wagons, with more than a dozen horseback riders, passed through the area, giving residents and tourists a brief glimpse into the past. The wagon train, which originated near Clearwater, spent two days at Hathaway Lake before rolling through Lone Butte and Green Lake areas. The group travelled more than 30 kilometres every day on the 10-day journey. They started in Clearwater, with stops at Kreuger Lake and Rat Lake before they arrived at Norm Moody’s Hathaway resort.

22 YEARS AGO (2000): Wade Harvey, of 70 Mile House, constructed a large fibreglass moose head that was about 9’ across and about 8’ high. The moose head wore sunglasses and weighed close to 200 lbs. The project was for Moose Magilicutty’s Bar & Grill, a steak and seafood restaurant in Prince George. Harvey worked with various media, displaying Metal Man outside his home. Harvey’s daughter is also an artist, painting the mural on the public storage building in 70 Mile and the chuckwagon on South Green Lake.

11 YEARS AGO (2011): After three submersible vessel seasons at Pavilion Lake, the MARS LIFE analogue research project moved to Kelly Lake, west of Clinton. Both Pavilion and Kelly lakes have microbialites, ancient microorganism deposits in sediments at the bottom of the lakes, with similar shapes. With the use of an autonomous underwater vehicle, researchers conducted high-resolution geo-acoustic mapping of the lake. This will help scientists figure out where life may have once existed on Mars and in other parts of the solar system.

