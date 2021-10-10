In 1989, one dead in early morning blaze

36 YEARS AGO (1989): An early morning blaze at a 103 Mile mobile home claimed the life of Sheldon Hayes Fontaine. Hayes Fontaine, 19, was found by the 100 Mile Volunteer Fire Department at 4 a.m.as they fought the fire, unaware that was in the building. Hayes Fontaine was remembered by his classmates at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School as being a car lover who always made sure everyone else was happy. The cause of the fire was under investigation but likely caused by a discarded cigarette, fire chief Bob Patterson said.

24 YEARS AGO (1997): Canim Lake-Summit Drive resident Brenda Scott inadvertently walked in on a teenage burglar after returning home one evening. Scott initially mistook the teenager as one of her son’s friends, until she noticed his shoes were muddy and he refused to take them off. After waking her son up, Scott quickly realized the teenager had broken into her home. When her son told her to call the police, the youth panicked and fled over the balcony, along with two other individuals. All three of the suspects were taken into custody.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): A teachers’ strike seemed poised to go on indefinitely despite the B.C. government passing Bill 12, making such actions illegal. After the Bill was passed, the teachers continued to take a stand, protesting against what they considered an unjust law. Labour Minister Mike de Jong said teachers were setting a bad example for their students and they could be punished with fines and jail time. Cariboo Chilcotin Teacher’s Association president Shelia Wyse said the government was just changing the law whenever it suited them and teachers were standing up against that.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): Communities across the Cariboo Chilcotin celebrated the inaugural Orange Shirt Day. Founded by Phyllis Webstad, the theme of the first year was “Every Child Matters.” In 100 Mile House, students from 100 Mile Elementary School and the Eliza Archie Memorial School gathered in 100 Mile’s gymnasium with local representatives, including Canim Lake Band chief Mike Archie and 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. During the ceremony, Webstad and other residential school survivors shared their stories, causing many in attendance to come to tears.

