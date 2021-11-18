In 1985 local lawyer involved in key Supreme Court case

36 YEARS AGO (1985): Local lawyer Peter Messner found himself in the middle of a landmark Supreme Court case. In 1980, Alkali Lake Band member Arthur Andrew Dick was charged with hunting deer out of season. After five years and two courtrooms, the case ended up in front of the Supreme Court where Messner was the Crown prosecutor and it was ruled that provincial laws not covered by a federal statute or treaty apply to non-treaty “Indians.” This ruling effectively meant non-treaty First Nations people would no longer be able to hunt animals out of season.

27 YEARS AGO (1994): 100 Mile House’s public works department alleged the city of Kamloops was stiffing them on maintenance costs for the town’s new city bus. The bus had come from Kamloops and was not in good working condition when it arrived, public works superintendent Gordie Mills said. Mills said his team had to replace the tires, which were worn out, and were trying to fix the engine which was giving them trouble. 100 Mile House was attempting to obtain maintenance records from Kamloops to determine what work had been done on the vehicle. If Kamloops was found negligent, they’d have to foot the repair bill.

18 YEARS AGO (2003): Starteck Homes was growing both in the South Cariboo and abroad. Known for building pre-fabricated homes, general manager Glenn Molson said construction was nearing completion on a plant in 70 Mile House that would allow for the construction of manufactured homes, which would leave the factory in one piece. Locally Starteck had 13 employees working at the old Komori mill site and Molson said with the addition of the plant he hoped to double or even triple that workforce. Starteck Homes’ market was primarily overseas in South East Asia and Japan with the company hoping to expand into China and Africa.

9 YEARS AGO (2012): The 100 Mile House Branch Library began offering its patrons the chance to check out up to five e-books and audiobooks at a time from the comfort of their homes. This service was provided, thanks to the library’s participation in B.C.’s Library To Go program. Once checked out, patrons had 21 days to read the book on their laptop or e-reader before the copy was automatically returned to the library. Reception in 100 Mile House to the new service was mixed.

100 Mile House