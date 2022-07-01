In 1982, two Prince George men escaped injury in plane crash

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Two Prince George men escaped injury after their Cessna 172 single-engine plane crashed after it had taken off from the old 105 Ranch airstrip, located at the junction of Davenport and Tatton roads. RCMP Cpl. Hans Burki said the pilot found he could not gain altitude after take-off and he attempted to land the plane safely in the meadow adjacent to the strip. Burki said the plane clipped some small poplars and crashed nose-down into the field.

30 YEARS AGO (1990): There were tears of joy and sadness at ballet teacher April Sneddon’s last ballet recital at “In the Pink” dance studio before she headed to Victoria. Six of her older students, who had been working with her for the past four years, presented “Changes,” a program featuring excerpts from classical ballet and contemporary jazz dance music from Swan Lake and the Broadway musical Cats. “It takes more than dancing shoes to become a dancer,” Sneddon said. She added her 80 students displayed a desire to learn and were dedicated and disciplined.

19 YEARS AGO (2003): Beating drums and pounding feet signalled the start of the South Cariboo Gathering of the Dancers Competition Pow Wow. The event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Stan Halcro Arena, was open to the public. John Archie, chairman of the South Cariboo Pow Wow Committee, said the regalia would be spectacular, as the quality of dancing would be tremendous. Organizers also arranged for special exhibition dancers to fill in the gaps between competitive dances.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Lac La Hache Elementary hosted members from the Canim Lake and Alkali Lake First Nations bands to celebrate National Aboriginal Day. The band members played a large group drum and sang while dancers presented a number of different styles of dance, including jingle, fancy and traditional dance. There was also a lunch of fresh vegetables, bannock, smoked salmon and stew with rice. Dancer Francis Robbins invited the school to visit Alkali Lake the following year to see a sweat lodge, pipe ceremony and the band’s cultural history.



