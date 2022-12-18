In 1982 100 Mile’s Santa Claus Parade took place in December

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Cold weather didn’t deter spectators from turning out for 100 Mile House’s annual Santa Claus Parade. Held on Highway 97 and Birch Avenue, the parade started at the 100 Mile House Airport where Santa landed and boarded the Red Coach Inn’s float. The parade featured horses and Smurfs, a strange-looking reindeer and a moving nativity scene. After the parade, Santa posed for photos at Exeter Arms Cabaret. The parade cost $500 to put on, a sum raised by organizers Peter Cullen and Jim Pearman, of the Royal Bank of Canada.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): 100 Mile Provincial Court stayed two of five charges against the Municipality of 100 Mile House after it was sued in relation to a 1991 sewage spill into Bridge Creek. The two stayed charges were under the Federal Fisheries Act while the remaining three fell under the Waste Management Act. Several former members of 100 Mile’s waste management team were brought in to explain how six million gallons of semi-treated effluent was released into Bridge Creek after a sewage cell burst.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): After restoration, the historic Felker Homestead was set to open to the public. First built in 1884 by Dick Felker, one of the first settlers of the Lac La Hache area, the homestead consisted of a two-story bunkhouse, a blacksmith shop and several outhouses. The homestead was saved by the Lac La Hache Historical Society. President Doug Whitesell said the owner of the site was willing to allow the fire department to burn down the ranch house for an exercise. After the province investigated the site further, the Felker Homestead was found to be the most complete pioneer homestead in the Cariboo, if not all of B.C.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Two men were rescued from a burning semi-trailer thanks to the bravery of South Cariboo resident Ted Sawyer. Sawyer was driving near Sicamous on Dec. 9 close to midnight when he noticed a semi-truck behind him struggling in the icy conditions. He watched as it flipped over twice before bursting into flames. Despite the risk, Sawyer rushed to help and used his feet to break the truck’s windshield, allowing the two occupants to escape before the vehicle exploded.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House