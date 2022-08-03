In 1962, flying Instructor Helen Harrison operates “satellite” flying school

60 YEARS AGO (1962):

Flying Instructor Helen Harrison was employed by Kamloops Aircraft Limited to operate the “satellite” flying school, a 90-day government-approved course, after supervising one in Prince George in 1954 and another in Williams Lake the following year. In 1939, she came to Canada and when the war broke out, trained as a provisional pilot under the Empire training scheme, but the airforce wouldn’t accept women instructors. She went to England with her air transport auxiliary group where she followed a series of ferrying flights to many parts of the U.K.

32 YEARS AGO (1990):

A beaver dam at Tubbs Lake was blown up, allowing a torrent of water to pour through the culvert below the “power line beaver pond” downstream from Tubbs Lake. For the first time since 1982, water flowed directly all the way to 108 Mile Lake. There were also plans to blow up another major dam at the site at the outlet of Tubbs once a temporary control structure was in place. Water began to be drawn after studying sampling results from the meadows and 108 Lake over concerns of cattle feces affecting the 108 Mile water.

23 YEARS AGO (1999):

A leak of magnesium chloride on Highway 24 was dealt with quickly, avoiding a potentially hazardous situation. A tractor-trailer with two trailers was hauling barrels of the chemical used to keep road dust down, when one of the barrels leaked, spilling for over 15 to 20 kilometres before the driver eventually pulled over. A water truck was brought to the scene to dilute the chemical, which created a slippery hazard, especially for motorcycles. It was believed the barrel may have broken when the truck went over the Irish Lake rail crossing before it pulled over at West Sheridan Road.

13 YEARS AGO (2009):

A 150 Mile House resident hoped to save several historically significant items from destruction when the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure widened Highway 97 for the Cariboo Connector project. George Atamananko said one of the items at 150 Mile House was an old rock wall, which the ministry agreed to have dismantled and removed. The regional district hoped to save several heritage buildings and landmarks, such as the courthouse by Borland Creek. They were unsure whether they could move the courthouse as the 127 Mile Roadhouse, which was previously moved, was very costly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong