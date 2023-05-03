Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

The Penticton resident was joined by family and friends to mark the milestone Wednesday

Some people just always find a way to leave a smile on your face.

One of those people is Mae Smith, say the several dozens of people who celebrated the Penticton resident’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, May 3.

The full-of-life and personable Smith says she’s stunned by how many friends and family — some from as far as away as Fort St. John — decided to spend their afternoon at the Concorde Retirement Community to mark the century-long milestone.

“I’m so fortunate,” the Nanaimo-born Smith told the Western News.

“I’ve had a good life.”

Smith had two children, Chuck and Carol and has five grandchildren, as well as another five great-grandchildren.

Many of them travelled from across the Okanagan to mark the occasion Wednesday.

Her son, Chuck Smith, said Wednesday his mother is as sharp today as she was 40 years ago.

“She’s very witty and clever,” her son said. “I hope she’s happy to see everybody…it’s like a family reunion today.”

Smith was greeted by dozens Wednesday, with the Concorde Retirement Community’s main living room dressed with 100th-birthday-themed decorations.

The day was marked with cake, snacks, coffee and tea, with Smith even getting her own party throne.

And according to those who stopped for a birthday-themed chat, Smith’s witty sense of humour was well on display.

“She’s got lots of spirit and says what she thinks,” Chuck said.

READ MORE: Keremeos’ Edie Parker turns 100

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal
Next story
South Cariboo Women’s Fair on this weekend

Just Posted

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School work experience facilitator Heather Wood (left) and 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander do their best to raise bail outside Save-On-Foods on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jailbirds raise $9,000 for 2023 PSO Dry Grad

Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

South Cariboo Rec Centre events coordinator Shelly Morton is preparing for the South Cariboo Women’s Fair coming up this weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Women’s Fair on this weekend

The fire hall in Cache Creek is under water due to flooding, as seen in this image taken May 2. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday evening and Wednesday (May 2 and 3) as a result of the flooding. (Sheila Olson photo)
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods