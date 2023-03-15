Ice off on at 108 Mile Lake

Guesses are being taken now for when the MV Lion will touch water

The M.V. Lion has been placed on the 108 Mile Lake to await the spring breakup. The 108 Mile Lion Club puts the Lion out every year as part of the Ice Off Contest where the community competes to see who can guess when the boat will start to float. The closest answer receives $200. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club’s Ice Off Contest is back on this spring.

After heavy snows delayed its launch, the M.V. Lion was dragged out onto the 108 Mile Lake last week, just behind the Rusty Iron Coffee Co., to await the spring melt. Lions Club director Donna White said they are now accepting guesses for when the boat’s keel will touch the water.

“A lot of the people here (in the 108) use it as a sign of spring when the boat goes through,” White said. “Because it’s gone on for over 30 years, we just have to make sure the tickets are available. Most people are excited when they see the boat out.”

It costs $2 to enter a single guess for when the boat will break through the ice. Contestants are allowed to be accurate to the day and minute, in case a tie needs to be broken. The winner will take home $200, the first runner-up $100 in Chamber Bucks and the person with the third closest guess $50 in Chamber Bucks. Chamber Bucks can be used at participating shops around town.

The Lion has clocks on board that will stop once the ice breaks up while a flag will be flown to let the public know it’s floating.

“The days and times are all recorded so when the flag does raise and the clock stops we can pinpoint exactly who is closest,” White said.

Tickets for the ice-off can be purchased at the 108 Mile Supermarket, Canco Gas Station, Mary’s Country Kitchen and the Rusty Iron Coffee Co. White said they can also be bought from any of the 108 Mile Lions. All proceeds go to support the Lion Club’s activities and events.



