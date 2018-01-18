Ice Fishing Derby coming soon

By Diana Forster

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s (VFD) annual Ice-Fishing Derby is Saturday, Feb. 10. Weigh in is at Access #12 until 2 p.m. Refreshments, and prize-giving will be on the ice. Tickets are $6 each. Prizes are awarded to three places for kokanee, lake trout and rainbow; all tickets are entered in the prize draw even if you don’t fish, but you must be present to win. All fish must arrive off the lake.

Fire Recovery and Future Planning meeting

The Interlakes Economic Association is hosting a “Fire Recovery Funding and Future Planning” meeting at the Interlakes Community Centre, from 2 to 6p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22. Anyone who is in any need of recovery funding should attend.

Quilt draw

The winner of the Ladies Auxiliary (LA) Memorial Quilt will be drawn from members of the VFD and the LA.

Condolences

Long-time residents will be sorry to learn that Ken Armitage passed away Jan. 2 in Winnipeg, at the age of 87. Deka residents for many decades, he and his late wife Del were well-known for their beautiful ceramics, Ken-Del Kreations.

Outhouse Races

Sunday, Feb. 11 brings Interlakes Economic Asssociation’s annual Outhouse Races at the Interlakes Corner. The amazing creations will be on site at 10 a.m. and races start at 11 a.m.

The event is free and offers a variety of fun activities for the whole family. Participants should pre-register by e-mail at info@interlakes-outhouse-races.com or call 250-593-4244.

Celebrations

On Jan. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., there is an Open House at Kitty Carroll’s home, to celebrate her 89th birthday.

Birthday bubbly also goes to Jean Bishop, Joan Foster and Bill Jollymore.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Coffee Chat at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 19.

– Deka VFD Quarterly Meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21. All firefighters are requested to attend.

– Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the ICC.

– The Family Valentine’s Lasagna Dinner/Dance is at the ICC starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. Tickets at The Country Pedlar or RONA. Adults are $10; children aged 12 and under are $5.