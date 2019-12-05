‘I love seeing returning clients and getting to talk to them’

Markets, fairs and bazaars are making Christmas shopping for South Cariboo residents easier than ever.

Even the cold weather couldn’t stop the crowds of shoppers, who were looking to check off their lists a little early this year. The St. Timothy’s Anglican Chruch held their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday (Nov.30). The bazaar, which was held in the basement of the church, featured various tables of crafts, home decor, antiques and more.

What seemed to be a big hit was the table of baked goods after going on sale towards the end of the day.

Along with the bazaar, the community hall was hosting a weekend-long fundraiser. After a three-year hiatus, event organizers brought Ten Thousand Villages back into 100 Mile House.

“We are looking to make some improvements inside the hall,” said Linda Jefferson, who organized the fundraiser.

The event featured handmade products from around the world courtesy of Ten Thousand Villages, according to Jefferson.

“People will make it and Ten Thousand Villages will buy it,” said Jefferson. “Then it will be resold to fundraisers like this one.”

Jefferson said the market was to help raise money to make some improvements inside the community hall.

“It’s been a really good weekend,” said Jefferson. “It passed my expectations, which is great. I wasn’t too sure because of the economy in town but it’s been good.”

Some of the items being sold included home decor, kitchenware, jewelry, fair trade coffee, tea and more.

Jefferson said the funds from the event will be calculated at a later date to determine how much the community hall was able to raise.

The 108 Mile Heritage Site also hosted a Christmas market inside the Clydesdale Barn over the past weekend.

Among the vendors was Ulli Vogler selling a variety of teas, jams and other goods.

Vogler said she has been jarring jam for as long as she can remember. This was her fourth year attending the Christmas market at the heritage site.

“I started right from the beginning,” said Vogler. “This Christmas Market always tends to be good for me. I love seeing returning clients and getting to talk to them.”

Vogler said one of the most-sold products was her raspberry jam.

“The days have started out slow because of the weather but as the temperatures warm, more people start to come.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.