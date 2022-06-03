Hundreds participate in 108 Mile Fair

A team of Mile 108 Elementary School Girls play tug of war with their male classmates on Saturday at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jesse Mahoney cleans the cockpit of his Challenger Two Advanced Ultralight at the South Cariboo Aiport’s open house last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair, Gale Ogden led a Zumba class demonstration outside the 108 Community Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bill Ferguson talks with Cariboo Regional District director Al Richomd at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Potato House’s Oliver Berger visited the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair to demonstrate how to make compost. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of boys band together during a tug of war at Mile 108 Elementary during the 108 Fair last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elaine Colgate, principal of Mile 108 Elementary School, leads her students in a bicycle parade during the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) June White of Sewn With Love by June sells Diana Ferguson a baby quilt and a zippered bag. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ingrid Meyer, the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association’s chair, at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Judy Bernert enjoys a hamburger at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Phil Bernert enjoys a meal with his wife Nancy and his mother Judy at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Marie and Graham Allison gave out freshly baked treats to attendees of 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Arya Gharat enjoys a hot dog at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club’s Barry Porter and Mike Marcuzzi man the grill at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair, Gale Ogden led a Zumba class demonstration outside the 108 Community Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Niko Egilson paints a model wooden plane at the South Cariboo Regional Airport’s open house. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aubrey Egilson paints a model wooden plane at the South Cariboo Regional Airport’s open house. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) South Cariboo Regional Airport manager Ross Donahue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jesse Mahoney cleans the cockpit of his Challenger Two Advanced Ultralight at the South Cariboo Aiport’s open house last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dennis Raymond of the 100 Mile Model Flyers Club fuels up his model Sbach 342. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sunday Wasstrom takes a turn on the see-saw at Mile 108 Elementary School during the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Marley Schoenit grins atop a see-saw at Mile 108 Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Students of Mile 108 Elementary School gather together in preparation for a bike parade around the schoolyard. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Students take part in a bicycle parade at Mile 108 Elementary School during the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lily Roddick flashes a peace sign after getting her face painted during the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Blake Morrow (front) grins happily as he pretends to drive one of the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department’s fire trucks with his siblings Brooklynn and Bennett. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mile 108 Elementary School students take part in a potato sack race during the 108 Mile Ranch Community Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of Mile 108 Elementary School Boys band together during a tug of war. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of Mile 108 Elementary School Boys band together during a tug of war. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hundreds of participants got a taste of the action at 108 Mile Ranch Saturday.

Ingrid Meyer, chair of 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, said she was blown away by the turnout for the 108 Mile Fair, which featured events at the 108 Community Centre, Mile 108 Elementary School, the South Cariboo Regional Airport, the 108 Heritage Site and the 108 Mile Ranch Fire Department.

“We’ve done many business fairs in the past and a few years ago we did our 50th anniversary and that happened all over the 108,” Meyer said. “I thought, especially after that long haul of COVID, everyone deserved a celebration. I tried to get everybody on board and that’s what happened.”

Al Richmond, Cariboo Regional District director for Area G (108 Mile-Lac La Hache) said he enjoyed the chance to interact with his constituents in person. Richmond also thought it was a good idea to have the fire hall and airport host open houses at the same time.

“Those are places that aren’t always open. So for example at the fire hall they get to tour it, meet the firemen and actually see the equipment they’re paying for,” Richmond said. “At the airport, it’s the same thing, you can talk to the airport manager and get a better sense of how things work.”

Both airport manager Ross Donahue and fire chief Chris Haddad welcomed the chance to show the public what they do on a regular basis. At the airport, Donahue showed off a dozen planes as well as several pieces of airport equipment. He also invited the 100 Mile Model Flyers Club to do some demonstrations.

At the fire department, children explored the inside of fire trucks, while Haddad used his open house as a recruitment drive. The department currently has 17 members and he’s hoping to get that number up to 25. Those interested can apply online at cariboord.ca.

At the elementary school, the Parent Advisory Council organized a series of carnival games for children, including a potato sack race and a tug of war, as well as offering face painting and a cotton candy machine. Principal Elaine Colgate also led her students in a bicycle parade.

“It’s great seeing families coming together again around the school and having a fun day,” she said. “This is about bringing kids together, parents together and really uniting the whole school community.”



