Hundreds check out What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile

Organizers consider making it an annual Easter event

Guinevere Rolland was happy to wear her Easter bonnet to What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

More than 500 people turned out for the inaugural What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House event Saturday, leading organizers to consider making it an annual event.

Organizer Donna Barnett said the attendance was five times more than she and her fellow volunteers had expected.

“The turnout is unbelievable. A bunch of women, about six of us, put this together over the last month,” Barnett said. “We couldn’t be more pleased. It gives us encouragement to do it again.”

The free event offered more than a dozen activities for children and families, including ring tosses, basketball, face painting, doughnut-eating challenges, bowling and Mal Wood’s Junior Firefighter Challenge obstacle course.

Wood said he was happy to finally run the full course again, with the held of 100 Mile Fire Rescue. The course combines fun with important fire safety information, for the first time in two years.

“I think the event is fantastic. It’s what we needed after two years of being shut down,” Wood said.

The Easter Bonnet Contest, meanwhile, was also a huge hit, with 50 entries, and some “astronomical bonnets,” Barnett said.

Wilma Strand, of Lac La Hache, said she and four family members spent an entire day making their own custom bonnets using ball caps, straw hats and art supplies. Other contestants created hats from scratch.

“It took a long time because my kids are seven and nine so they can’t use a hot glue gun quite yet but we had a very fun crafting day,” Strand said.

Jayna Reagan and Olivia Wood’s bonnets were judged to be the best in the children’s category, while Jocilyn Watson won the teenage category and Carol England and Rois Reich had the best seniors’ bonnets. All received gift baskets for their efforts.

Grace Yang, who came to the event with her family, said she thought the event was “pretty great.”

“It’s really fun. I’m surprised there are so many activities here,” she said.

The 100 Mile House Lions Club served up hot dogs and drinks at the concession, while Barnett said their free cotton candy and popcorn stalls also proved to be a hit with families.

When Barnett asked the crowd at the end of the festival if they wanted more events like this, their response was a resounding “Yes!”



Bean Brownfield scrambles out of a pipe designed to teach children how to stay low to avoid smoke during a fire. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dean Brownfield grins happily as he douses a ‘fire’ on Mal Wood’s Junior Firefighter Course at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

What’s Hoppening 100 Mile House organizer Donna Barnett attaches some balloons to an arch. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wranglers executive members Doug Jones and Bruce Madu were at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House to sell tickets for the Wranglers’ upcoming Duck Race this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Evelyn Carver draws on a chalkboard at What’s Hoppening 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jace Code tries her hand at a putting game at What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jace Code (left), Danica Grootendorst and Piper Grootendorst all attended What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House in their own Easter bonnets. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Laeken Allenby tosses a beanbag at a wall of balloons at What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Karl Lundsbye rings the bell with a mallet at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mal Wood’s Junior Firefighter Challenge proved to be a popular attraction at What’s Hoppening 100 Mile House as children like Korben Williams eagerly dragged dummies across the grass with the help of 100 Mile Fire Rescue members like Veer Bal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kurt Lundsbye drags the Junior Firefighter Challenge dummy towards the finish line during What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter Jessica Mobbs jogs alongside Kate Sterling as they take part in Mal Wood’s Junior Firefighter Course. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lucille Armstrong was working non-stop to make cotton candy for the hundreds of attendees of What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Riley Welch sucks on a lollipop as he throws an egg to win some candy at What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jace Boyd chucks an egg at a target at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House’s Bonnett Contest Judges confer with one another about their choice of winners. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Chelsea Yang, 3, hitches a ride on the back of her sister Grace Yang at What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Fernanda Batalha (left), visits with her daughter Isabel Jones and her friends Sandy Madu and Amelia Petrie at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Guinevere Rolland shows off her special Easter bonnet at an event Sunday at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Arya Chaffee, 5, decorates an egg at an Easter event hosted by the Forest Grove Legion Sunday, which included a pancake breakfast, craft and an Easter egg hunt. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clockwise from left, Aryanna Roy, Marcus Johnson, Mila Francisco and Ellie Roy decorate Easter eggs at an event hosted by the Forest Grove Legion Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ellie Roy concentrates as she dips an egg into dye during an Easter event hosted by the Forest Grove Legion Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Marcus Johnson shows off his coloured eggs during an Easter event hosted by the Forest Grove Legion Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Torstein Arsenault decorates a paper bag that he later used to collect Easter eggs during an event hosted by the Forest Grove Legion Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rowan Arsenault works hard to get the lid off a marker while decorating a paper bag to use for an Easter egg hunt, during an event hosted by the Forest Grove Legion Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rylee Langford proudly displays her colouring during an Easter event at the Lone Butte Community Hall Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A group of kids excitedly take off for the start of an Easter egg hunt at the Lone Butte Community Hall Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)