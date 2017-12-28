The ice rink in Deka Lake. Diana Forster photo.

Huge ice rink in Deka Lake

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

By Diana Forster

Petra Neimeyer has been coming to a cabin at Deka Lake for 50 years ever since she was “a little girl.”

Her fond memories of those days were bolstered in mid-December when her neighbours, Rein Hobe and Kelsey Belcher built a huge—perhaps 30’ x 60’—skating rink on the bay at Access #10 off Womack Road.

Believe me, it is seeing a huge amount of happy traffic!

Congratulations

Belated birthday wishes go to Russ Ross for his 88th; Roy Winton for his 91st; Bill Adams; and Elaine Adams, who struck a nice round number.

Congratulations to Joice and Danny Jenewein on their 57th wedding anniversary, Dec. 30.

Thanks

I’d like to thank those many of you who keep my columns full every week.

May the earth turn its face to the sun and its back on conflict and cruelty, and may you all have health and happiness in 2018.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Interlakes Community Centre.

