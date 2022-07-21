Hot July Nights roaring success in 100 Mile

Hundreds of cars were parked at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday in preparation for a poker run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Greg Steed of Clearwater with his 1929 Roadster Pickup Model A at Hot July Nights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hot July Nights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sponsor sign downtown Birch Avenue Hot July Nights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hot July Nights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hot July Nights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Justise Wares of 100 Mile House received the Joe Muench Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Motorcycle for his 2006 American Ironhorse Texas Chopper - Hot July Nights. (Photo submitted) Mark Johnston of 150 Mile received the Joe Barnett Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Modified Vehicle for his 1952 F1 Pickup. - Hot July Nights. (Photo submitted) Don Poeppel of Kamloops received the Bo Work Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Stock Vehicle for his 1965 Chevolet Impala SS. - Hot July Nights. (Photo submitted) Hundreds of people packed Birch Avenue on Sunday to check out Hot July Nights’ show and shine on Sunday, July 17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Steve Tarjan paints some pinstripes onto a vintage car during Hot July Nights on Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Steve Tarjan paints some pinstripes onto a vintage car during Hot July Nights on Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A 1968 Chevrolet Camaro convertible at Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Wayne and Carol Plautz along with their dog Pepper wait to take part in Hot July Nights Poker Run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Allen Jones films a vintage car pulling out of the South Cariboo Rec Centre to compete in Hot July Nights’ poker run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elaine and Norm Mowles wait in their 1956 Ford Sunhner Convertible for Hot July Nights’ Poker Run to begin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elaine and Norm Mowles wait in their 1956 Ford Sunhner Convertible for Hot July Nights’ Poker Run to begin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Owen Wells studies the engine of a vintage car during Hot July Nights last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of cars were parked at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday in preparation for a poker run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ethan McLaren shines up his grandfather Budd Brasier’s 1985 Sierra Classic at Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The interior of a vintage Chevrolet Fleetline. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of cars were parked at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday in preparation for a poker run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A 10932 Chevrolet Apache on display at Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Wayne and Carol Plautz (left) enjoy some breakfast with Wade Balbirnie at Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers volunteers Donna Barnett and Ken Fryer cook up some breakfast for attendees of Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kamloop’s Stacey Stanton carefully buffs the chrome of his 1970 Chevrolet Nova Stock last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A classic car cruises down Highway 97 during Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A 1947 Plymouth purrs down the highway in 100 Mile House last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A classic car cruises down Highway 97 during Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of vintage cars packed the A&W parking lot last Friday to register for Hot July Nights. (Anthony Silverton photo) Dave Tomlinson, vice-president of the British Columbia Hot Rod Association, dries off the chassis of his 1946 Ford Tudor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bob Leduke kicks back in his 1955 Chevrolet Belair during registration for Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bill Brash peeks under the hod of his 1979 Ford Fairmont Futura Coupe with Dale McIssac at Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A modified 1925 Essex Sedan. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rick Hann’s 1958 Ford Custom 300 at registration for Hot July Nights. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A 1962 Austin Healey on display during hot July Nights last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The roar of engines brought Birch Avenue alive during Hot July Nights last weekend, injecting a much-needed boost to 100 Mile House.

More than 300 classic cars and motorbikes came from as far away as Saskatchewan for the three-day event, which drew an estimated 7,000 spectators to downtown 100 Mile House. By noon on Sunday, Birch Avenue was packed as people of all ages came to admire the automobiles on display with their gleaming chrome and custom paint at the Show ‘n Shine.

“It was just incredible,” said Jim Williscroft, past vice-president of the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club. “It met and exceeded our expectations by far. Looking down Birch Avenue on Sunday – holy smokes! Wow!”

The jam-packed celebration included a Rod Run to the 108 Heritage Site on Friday, with a poker run to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte on Saturday, followed by a dinner and dance at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. In addition to the Show ‘n Shine Sunday, there was a walking poker run on Birch Avenue, live music on stage and demonstrations and activities from local clubs.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers BBQ wagon did a brisk trade, with South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce president Donna Barnett saying they served up 400 burgers and 250 hot dogs Sunday. Barnett said it was a bonus to have the show on Birch Avenue again – in 2019 it was held in Centennial Park – noting were “so many sponsors and so much support.

“Moving the event back to Birch Avenue makes it more accessible to all while helping the small business,” she said. “The downtown sold a lot of goods.”

Most of the businesses along Birch Avenue were open Sunday to take advantage of the increased population downtown.

Chartreuse Moose manager Mary Lapointe said the event brought a street festival vibe to 100 Mile House – something that has been missing during the past few years.

“Most of the businesses that were open saw very good participation in the shops,” Lapointe said. “We were super busy.”

Pat Riley, owner of BJ’s Donuts, said she didn’t know what to expect with the car show returning to Birch Avenue.

“It was nice seeing all the happy people,” she said, adding she would definitely take part again next year if it’s on Birch Avenue. “We were all pooped but it was a good day.”

Julie Joy, owner of JJ’s Home Inspirations, was one of five businesses that participated in a walking poker run – where participants pick up a playing card in each business to make the best poker hand. About 300 people came in to pick up their poker cards.

“It was excellent exposure for all of the businesses,” she said. “I heard from locals and out-of-towners alike how impressed they were with all our downtown shops and the whole event in general.”

The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony, hosted by Chris Watkins, of Save-On-Foods and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue and Wayne Potter, events coordinator of the Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake.

After thanking the various businesses for their support, the two men acknowledged the Hot July Nights committee.

“Before you clap, these fellows and ladies have been working for months to get this to where it is today,” Potter said.

“I attend every car show in the Cariboo and I’ve never seen as good a car show, ever.”

Event organizers, meanwhile, gave the credit to the 207-plus volunteers who worked long hours to make the event a success.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Don Jones, marketing director for the Wranglers. “Kudos to their volunteers.”

Memorial awards were presented in three categories. Justise Wares, of 100 Mile, received the Joe Muench Memorial for the Most Outstanding Motorcycle for his 2006 American Ironhorse Texas Chopper, while 150 Mile resident Mark Johnston and his 1952 F1 Pickup received the Joe Barnett Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Modified Vehicle.

The Bo Work Memorial for Most Outstanding Stock Vehicle went to Don Poeppel, of Kamloops, for his 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS.

Norm and Elaine Mowles from Dundurn, Sask. were recognized for travelling the longest distance to the show while Bill Udy, of Vernon, won a trip to the Barrett-Jackson’s world collector car auction in Arizona.



