Hot July Nights ready to rev into 100 Mile House

Annual Poker run set to showcase the South Cariboo

The South Cariboo is about to get a whole lot louder as Hot July Nights rev their way into the weekend from July 12 to 14.

This year, the annual poker run has drivers making stops all throughout the community and even further – as far as 70 Mile.

On Saturday, registration will be held at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The poker run will include a total of five stops – beginning at the rec centre.

The first stop will be up along Highway 97 at Meridian RV. From there, drivers will head back up the highway in the opposite direction of 100 Mile House to 70 Mile and arrive at the Sugar Shack, the second stop on the run. From 70 Mile, drivers will drive to Green Lake, reaching the third stop at Sani Station. The fourth stop will be a pull out between Green Lake and Watch Lake. Drivers are recommended to look out for volunteers.

The fifth and final stop will be at the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte. Once all cars have arrived, the winning participants will be announced. There are cash prizes for the top three participants as well as raffle prizes. The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $175, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

There will be a beer garden, barbecue and live entertainment following the poker run at the Iron Horse.

Poker Run Rules:

1. All cards will be marked at the designated stops on the Poker Run.

2. In case of a tie, there will be a draw for a high card to determine the winner.

3. One poker hand per car.

4. After you receive your card on stop 5 – the bottom hand will be removed for judging.

5. Winnings will be announced at the Iron Horse Pub.

6. Participants must be present to receive their prizes.

7. All decisions of the judges are final.

Poker Hand Rankings:

Royal Flush: A run of sequential cards from Ten to Ace, with all cards of the same suit.

Straight Flush: A run of sequential cards, all cards in the same unit but not Ace high.

Four of a kind: Four cards of the same rank (four Aces, four Kings, etc.).

Full House: Three cards of the same rank plus a pair (three Aces and a pair of Kings).

Flush: Five cards all of the same suit.

Straight (run): Five sequential cards, not of the same suit.

Three of a kind: Three cards of the same rank.

Two Pair: Two sets of pairs.

Pair: Two cards of the same rank.

High Card: If you have none of the above, then the highest value card in your hand plays.

