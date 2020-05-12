Hot July Nights cancelled due to COVID-19

It’s with regret that the organizers of the popular Hot July Nights Car and Bike Show announces that their 2020 event is cancelled.

Scheduled for the weekend of Sunday, July 12 this year, this three-day event would have taken place on Birch Avenue and have attracted hundreds of people to 100 Mile House. As with major events around the world, however, from Oktoberfest in Germany to the Williams Lake Stampede, COVID-19 has forced Hot July Nights to take a back seat for a year in favour of public health and safety.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett, one of the event’s organizers said, that the cancellation comes due to the unfortunate circumstances we all know all too well currently.

“There’s been an awful lot of work done by an awful lot of people and I know I’ve had a couple of people say ‘this virus may be over, why are we cancelling it?’ Well, the reason you have to cancel it is we don’t know what’s going to happen in July,” Barnett said.

Due to the massive unknown factors of what the next few months will look like and the amount of time, it takes to prepare an event like this Barnett and the other organizers decided to cancel it so they can return the funds to those who were planning to attend. They’re hoping, she said, to make the 2021 show bigger and better along with the event’s sponsors who are willing to stay with them until then.

Typically, she said, they get around 100 cars at the show with people coming from across the province and beyond. Barnett said she’s known some people who come to the show end up buying property in 100 Mile House and retire here. The economic generator it provides the community can’t be understated, she added, especially considering all the mini-events that happen around the car show.

For those looking to enjoy old cars this summer, Barnett said there are a lot of vintage cars in the garages of 100 Mile House residents and the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club, a sponsor of Hot July Nights, might put on some small show and shine on their own.

Barnett said that when it comes to the 2021 event their first order of business will be picking a date early to ensure they won’t be competing with any other car shows in the province. The 100 Mile Hot July Nights Car Show Committee will be meeting in person or via conference call in the near future to decide this, she pledged.

“Unfortunately this year the car show is gone but think about next year and how you can join in and participate and if you have any ideas get a hold of us,” Barnett said.

