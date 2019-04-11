Hot ashes caused bush fire

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

Believe it or not, on April 1, some not very bright person put hot ashes into the FireSmart wood-waste area at Interlakes “Dump,” necessitating a call to Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) to extinguish the “bush fire.”

Leave your ashes outside, in a metal bin on a non-flammable surface, until they’ve had several days to become thoroughly cold.

Condolences

Sadly, we recently lost two respected citizens.

Kim Walters, a major asset to Bridge Lake Fair Association, passed away March 5, and is sadly missed by its members and many other friends.

Larry Nixdorf, who arrived here as a child and, much later, moved to Barriere, passed away March 7 at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held at Deka Firehall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Friends send deepest condolences to both their families and friends.

AGM

The DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary’s next meeting is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, is the annual general meeting at which time annual fees of $5 are due.

Happy 21st wedding anniversary, today to both Johann and Ken Miller and Jenny and Dave Ostlund. Birthday bubbly goes to Ken Miller for the 14th.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Jam Session is at the MSCEC at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

– The Bridge Lake Fair Association meets at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at the Carroll residence. Everyone is welcome.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

– Foot care with Debbie is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursdays, April 18 and May 2 at the ICC. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. onFriday, April 19.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.

