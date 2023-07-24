Tammy Briggs (left), owner of Cariboo Plant Ranch in Lac La Hache, and Amy Jordaan show off some spring colours. The greenhouse held the Sunflower Pots fundraiser for the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society during May. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tammy Briggs (left), owner of Cariboo Plant Ranch in Lac La Hache, and Amy Jordaan show off some spring colours. The greenhouse held the Sunflower Pots fundraiser for the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society during May. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hospice raised $21,000 in May

This year’s Hospice Awareness Month was a success

It took a while to tally up all the donations, but the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society raised $21,000 in May thanks to a variety of initiatives.

Hospice executive director Tracy Haddow said they were blown away by the community’s generosity, noting there was a lot going on that month. She credits the result to the generosity of the community and new fundraising events the hospice society tried, including their first dinner and auction.

“That was the highlight of our fundraising at the end. We hadn’t done something like that before so there was a lot of learning,” Haddow said. “We were really thrilled with the outcome. We sold out of dinner tickets, so that was really encouraging. In the end, we brought in $12,000 from the dinner auction.”

BJ’s Dounuts did the catering for the event, John and Demian Pettman provided live music and Donna Barnett served as auctioneer during the live auction. It was a great night for everyone who attended, Haddow added.

“We had some really amazing auction items and people just really enjoyed it and had fun. It was a great night.”

She remarked that fundraising initiatives such as the donation boxes scattered around town, the Showcase Gallery’s sales, Zumba with Gale Ogden, sunflower sales at the Cariboo Plant Ranch, the butterfly cookies at Lac La Hache Bakery and other fundraisers all raised an additional $9,000. She thanked everyone who donated and helped raise funds for hospice.

Hospice is currently running its summer 50/50 draw, now with new ticket prices. Each ticket costs $20, with 2,500 tickets available for a potential payout of $25,000 each for the society and the lucky winner, should all the tickets be sold. Tickets are available at BJ’s Donuts, Pharmasave, Donex Pharmacy & Department Store, the Sugar Shack in 70 Mile, the 108 Mile Supermarket, hospice’s office and online at 100miledistricthospice.org/5050-draw-summer-2023/. Tickets are available until Aug. 31 with the draw date set for Sept. 5.

“Our goal is to raise about $70,000 for the year to cover all of our expenses, so May certainly gave us a good forward motion for fundraising,” Haddow said.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Jamboree July 28, 29 in McLeese Lake

Just Posted

Métis Jamboree organizer Dawna-Lee Short and her son Ryland Grant invite everyone to attend the event taking place July 28, 29 in McLeese Lake. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Jamboree July 28, 29 in McLeese Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Trevor Alexis. (RCMP file photo)
Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Trevor Alexis

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Miranda Solomon. (RCMP file image)
Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate Miranda Solomon

The Burgess Creek fire is just north of Gibraltar Mine. (BCWS photo)
Wildfire north of Gibraltar Mine exhibiting aggressive behavior