Hospice presents to community club

Tracy Haddow (left) of 100 Mile District Hospice and Palliative Care Society with Ann Johansen, Leona Hurrell and Sheila Hart at the presentation for the Canim Lake Community Club at Margo’s Cabin on Oct. 22. Pete Hart photo.

Dear Canimites,

Crisp Fall days and sharp clear nights tick by as residents prepare for winter. In the night sky above, Cygnus (The Swan), seeking warmer climes, slides westwards down the dazzling Milky Way. Here on earthbound Canim, Trumpeter Swans are feeding along the marshes near the Bridge Creek entrance. They’ll remain until the growing rim ice pushes them off the weed beds. Trumpeters are also visible on Hawkins Lake and on Mahood Lake near the campsite.

Hospice

The Community Club hosted Tracy Haddow, Executive Director of the 100 Mile District Hospice and Palliative Care Society, who explained the group’s aims and efforts. When requested by a person nearing the end of life, or their primary care-giver, a hospice volunteer will give compassionate and non-judgemental support.

Sometimes that is just sitting and listening to the person, paying attention to them, or giving respite to the family. On occasion, it might also lead to advocating for them with medical and social services. It is not the job of a volunteer to ‘lead’ another person or to put forward their own view. Rather, they accompany them, being attentive to their words and needs, supporting in whatever way is needed.

Volunteers visit people in their homes or in the hospital or residences.

They receive both initial and ongoing training, as well as the support of professional staff and each other. The 100 Mile Society started in 1985. There are several people in our area now receiving Hospice services, and several of our neighbours working with the Society as volunteers. To find out more, call Tracy at 250-395-7680.

Short Bites

Thanks go to the Forest Grove VFD. It has been busy of late with five call-outs in a mere 24 hours recently: two for power lines down, two for medical emergencies and one for a structure fire.

Gordon Kellett of South Canim Rd has a visiting Stellar’s Jay who is a connoisseur of peanuts. Sheila and I watched a Snow Bunting on Rosenau Road feasting on Dandelion seeds. We did not disturb this bird in its valuable work.

That’s all for now. Until next time, here’s wishing you many blessings.