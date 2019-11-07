Tracy Haddow (left) of 100 Mile District Hospice and Palliative Care Society with Ann Johansen, Leona Hurrell and Sheila Hart at the presentation for the Canim Lake Community Club at Margo’s Cabin on Oct. 22. Pete Hart photo.

Hospice presents to community club

Pete Hart’s regular correspondence for the Canim Lake area

Dear Canimites,

Crisp Fall days and sharp clear nights tick by as residents prepare for winter. In the night sky above, Cygnus (The Swan), seeking warmer climes, slides westwards down the dazzling Milky Way. Here on earthbound Canim, Trumpeter Swans are feeding along the marshes near the Bridge Creek entrance. They’ll remain until the growing rim ice pushes them off the weed beds. Trumpeters are also visible on Hawkins Lake and on Mahood Lake near the campsite.

Hospice

The Community Club hosted Tracy Haddow, Executive Director of the 100 Mile District Hospice and Palliative Care Society, who explained the group’s aims and efforts. When requested by a person nearing the end of life, or their primary care-giver, a hospice volunteer will give compassionate and non-judgemental support.

Sometimes that is just sitting and listening to the person, paying attention to them, or giving respite to the family. On occasion, it might also lead to advocating for them with medical and social services. It is not the job of a volunteer to ‘lead’ another person or to put forward their own view. Rather, they accompany them, being attentive to their words and needs, supporting in whatever way is needed.

Volunteers visit people in their homes or in the hospital or residences.

They receive both initial and ongoing training, as well as the support of professional staff and each other. The 100 Mile Society started in 1985. There are several people in our area now receiving Hospice services, and several of our neighbours working with the Society as volunteers. To find out more, call Tracy at 250-395-7680.

Short Bites

Thanks go to the Forest Grove VFD. It has been busy of late with five call-outs in a mere 24 hours recently: two for power lines down, two for medical emergencies and one for a structure fire.

Gordon Kellett of South Canim Rd has a visiting Stellar’s Jay who is a connoisseur of peanuts. Sheila and I watched a Snow Bunting on Rosenau Road feasting on Dandelion seeds. We did not disturb this bird in its valuable work.

That’s all for now. Until next time, here’s wishing you many blessings.

Previous story
100 Mile House Lions Club dinner raises over $15,000

Just Posted

100 Mile House Lions Club dinner raises over $15,000

‘It was a very lovely evening’

100 Mile House hockey team involved in Clearwater bar brawl, say RCMP

One man was knocked unconscious after being sucker punched

South Cariboo children celebrate Halloween

‘The little kids get to trick or treat without having to worry’

Lone Butte annual Halloween event a frightful success

‘An event like this makes it a lot less stressful for parents’

100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

RCMP respond to 82 calls for service during the past week.

VIDEO: B.C.’s first dinosaur species discovered in Sustut River

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

Most Read