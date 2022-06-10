Bobbie Crane explains the steps to painting at a Hospice-hosted Butterfly Brushes event at the 108 Mile Community Hall on May 31. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Hospice offers brush with art

Hospice awareness month wrapped up in 100 Mile House last week

About 41 people turned out last week for a Butterfly Brushes paint-night event at the 108 Mile Community Hall.

The event, hosted by the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society, saw artist Bobbie Crane lead a step-by-step painting tutorial of her piece, “My Heart Twee! for You.” The evening began with appetizers and dinner, catered by Carol’s Canteen, before the painting component of the night started at 6 p.m. There was also a silent auction.

“It was truly amazing,” said Crane. “Teaching was fun, fun, fun. Everyone had a great time.”

Tracy Haddow, program director of the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society, said it was a new experience to have a catered dinner and silent auction.

“We were pretty happy with it, the feedback was good,” she said, adding the event was a bit bigger than usual.

“We thought people really enjoyed themselves.”

Haddow added that they hoped to get back to regular butterfly brushes event, which were usually held at restaurants and bars, but noted it is difficult to find venues right now because many of their previous locations have closed. She said restaurant venues allow them to offer cheaper ticket prices because it gives people the option as to whether or not they want to eat dinner.

Haddow thanked all of the sponsors and participants, as well as an anonymous donor, who paid for the cost of the hall, and businesses and individuals who donated to the silent auction. She also gave credit to the hospice volunteers for putting on the event. “We have a really great team.”


