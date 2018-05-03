Val Clemont

Hospice hosting activities to increase awareness

‘We’re just there for them’

May 6 to 12 is National Hospice Palliative Care week and the local hospice group is turning it into an entire month of hospice awareness with all kinds of events.

Yoga

They’re kicking it off with a by donation yoga class put on by Blissed Out Yoga and Fitness owner Karen Peterson.

“You can come and learn how to do some yoga.

She’ll walk us through some stuff and show us how we can get some of the kinks out of our body,” says organizer Val Clemont.

The event is on May 6, starts at 2 p.m. and will last for about 75 minutes.

All proceeds go to 100 Mile Hospice programs.

Paint night

The next event is a paint night on May 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Farrier Pub with artist Bobbie Crane. Tickets are $35, which includes all supplies. The paint night will be led by artist Bobbie Crane.

“She’s keeping pretty busy that girl.”

Tickets can be purchased at Donex and Whimsey Gifts.

Friends drive

Then on May 24 and 25, hospice is having their Hospice Friends Annual Membership Drive at BJ’s Donuts on Birch Avenue.

For $10 a year, each joining member will get a butterfly pin, three newsletters per year and a free donut courtesy of BJ’s Donuts.

“Being a friend of hospice doesn’t mean that you have to have any responsibilities,” she says.

“There’s no expectations. There’s nothing like that. What it is is that becoming a friend of hospice is that you learn about what hospice is so that you can tell other people in the community and outlying areas … who we are, what we provide and how we can be able to help a friend, a neighbour, a family member.”

Zumba class

Finally, on May 26, there will be a Zumba Fitness class with Gale Ogden which, like the yoga class, will be by donation.

“I will attend the Zumba but this old body I’m not sure if it can zoom anywhere but we might rock it a little.”

Hospice thanks the community for their support, says Clemont.

“We want them to come out and get to know us as hospice workers and just to share our love for this community. For the love that we have for the work that we do and providing a support system for the families that are going through this difficult time and we’re just there for them.”

