Hospice awards $14,175 to market vendor

Lytton’s Maggie and James Collier, longtime vendors at the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market, won $14,175 from the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society Summer 50/50 draw organized by executive director Tracy Haddow. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Longtime South Cariboo Farmers Market vendor James Collier, better known as Jim the Fruit Guy, won $14,175.

Collier won the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society Summer 50/50 draw last week along with his wife Maggie. The news of his win came as a shock to the hobby farmer who said he has never won anything in his life.

“I don’t usually buy tickets for anything but that was for a good cause,” Collier said.

The extra cash is especially welcome, Collier said, after the Lytton Wildfire of 2021. While his home and orchards were largely untouched by the fire, he said extensive damage was done to his irrigation system that needed fixing. This money will help soften that blow, he added.

Tracy Haddow, 100 Mile Hospice executive director, said the organization was happy someone like Collier had won the money. She said ticket sales for the draw went slow initially but picked up in the last month as people rallied in the end.

“We were really happy we got the jackpot up to $14,175. That will mean about $12,000 that hospice will be able to use to support our programs,” Haddow said. “We’re just so grateful to everybody for helping us sell those tickets.”

Coming up to 100 Mile House to sell his plums, apples and cherries is something Collier has loved doing for several years now. He said the community has always welcomed and supported him.

“The nicest people live in the 100 Mile catchment area,” Collier said. “I believe that. We’ve met some pretty interesting people from Bridge Lake up to Lac La Hache.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House