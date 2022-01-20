Hospice 50/50 winner returns $10,000 to local organization

Dianne Hopp was shocked to win the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s Winter 50/50 draw. She chose to donate $10,000 back to Hospice. (Photo submitted)

Dianne Hopp was the big winner of the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s winter 50/50 draw.

But rather than keep the entire $15,000 for herself, she decided to give the bulk of it back.

“It was nice to be able to do that,” said Hopp, who gave $10,000 back to Hospice. “It made me happy and it made Hospice happy.”

Hopp, who lost her husband Fred to cancer in 2012, said Hospice was a big help to her when her husband was diagnosed as being terminally ill. Hospice members at the time insisted that Fred go home and helped Hopp make arrangements for a bed and nursing care at their Bridge Lake home.

“He was very happy to spend his last days looking out the window at Bridge Lake here,” she said.

Since her husband died, Hopp said she has done her best to support Hospice. She noted the volunteers help the terminally ill person feel better at the end of their lives while supporting the family left behind.

She kept just $5,000 of her winnings to buy herself a new ASUS desktop computer to store and edit photos, noting it was one of the passions she pursued when she and Fred moved to Bridge Lake in 2005.

Hospice executive director Tracy Haddow said the organization was grateful for Hopp’s generous donation. While ticket sales for the 50/50 were slow initially she said they ultimately sold 598 tickets, just two short of raising a full $30,000.

“I was away on the day of the draw and listening in on the radio and when Hopp said she was going to make a donation back to us. I was like ‘wow, that’s so generous,’” Haddow said. “I think I’ve always hoped someone would give us a little back, like $1,000, but when she decided to give us $10,000 back that just felt like a massive Christmas present.”

The donation will be used to fund Hospice activities. Haddow said she’s hopeful that they’ll be able to return to their usual fundraisers this year.



