Horse Lake Elementary students competed for lip syncing glory

(Left to right) Noah Bissat, Brodie Pecor, Gavin Stuckel, Dominick Nelson rock out for Horse Lake Elementary’s annual air band concert.

More than half of Horse Lake Elementary School’s students performed in its air band concert on Thursday, June 14.

Ninety of 160 students participated, to be exact.

Principal Ty Lytton said students round out every school year by competing for lip syncing glory.

“It’s great. It helps us with our sense of belonging and just everyone has lots of fun,” said Lytton. “It’s a nice way to end the year.”

The principal, himself, joined in on the fun for a finale lip sync performance of Billy Ray Cyrus’ Achy Breaky Heart, backed up by a group of line dancing teachers and staff.

Lytton said Grade 1/2 teacher Kyra Hopson makes sure the event happens every year. “It’s her baby.”

Hopson, who was also the host, said she’s been organizing the concert since her first year at the school nearly 14 years ago.

“The kids love it. They all cheer for everybody. It’s really amazing,” she said.

This year’s concert was judged by Parent Advisory Council members Kathy Frieve and Misty Stuckel, along with Susan Fryer, whom Hopson said helps with many activities in the community.

Each group was judged based on four criteria, according to Hopson – how well they lip sync, how well they pretend to play their instruments, how entertaining their dancing was and how well they used props and costumes.

A group comprised of two Grade 7 students and two Grade 4 students claimed victory with their performance of Alice Cooper’s Frankenstein.

Hopson said she held auditions the week prior and that she didn’t have to cut anyone because she was given permission for a full afternoon of air bands this year.

The timing of the event nearly went awry when one group backed out because their lead singer wasn’t there.

But rather than cutting the concert short and sending the kids back to class, “because trying to go back and teach would be ridiculous,” Hopson said they put on the hand clap song and the whole school got up and did it together.

“They really are a good audience, because they know how much (courage) it takes to get up there,” she said, adding that kids who are fearless in practice sometimes freeze once they’re in front of an audience.

Vicky Santelli, the school Secretary, was one of the back-up dancers for the final performance.

“This is my second year here and my second year being forced into it,” she laughed. “But it’s ok; it’s enjoyable.”

She said students look forward to the concert all year and that a lot of kids participated this year, in particular.

The students’ parents lined the back of the small gymnasium to watch their fully costumed and made-up children dance and lip sync their hearts out.

“We’re glad,” the parents come out to watch, said Santelli, whose husband also came to out to support the performers.

“That even makes it more special.”

Sheena Stenerson, another back-up dancer, said this has been a long-running year-end event for the school.

“They’ve been doing this since when my daughter went to school here,” she said.

The learning support teacher wasn’t able to attend the performance then, so she was excited to be a part of it now.

Stenerson said they had only been working on their line dance for the past three days during lunch period.

She stood in the hallway outside the gym with the other back-up dancers, laughing and dancing and getting warmed up for the performance.

“The gym’s full,” she said, commenting on how well attended the concert was. “Standing room only,” she added.

Student bands performed air renditions of songs ranging from Michael Jackson’s Thriller to Katy Perry’s Firework and from the Village People’s YMCA to Imagine Dragon’s Monster.

There was truly something for everyone.

Grade 3 student Landen Berube and Kindergarten student Cali Bishop get the crowd clapping along with them for their air band performance. Beth Audet photos.

Grade 5 student Quinlan Grantham lip synced his heart out to Imagine Dragon’s Monster at the Horse Lake Elementary annual air band concert on Thursday, June 14. Beth Audet photo.