Horse Lake Elementary starts year with holiday cheer

Hose Lake Elementary School students perform a musical number during their Christmas Concert last week. (Photo submitted) Horse Lake Elementary School held its Christmas Concert in January with students dressing up as Christmas gnomes. (Photo submitted) Horse Lake Elementary School students perform during their Christmas Concert on Thursday, Jan. 12. (Photo submitted)

Horse Lake Elementary celebrated its Christmas concert last week after the event was postponed due to December’ cold snap.

Principal Murray Helmer said the students didn’t miss a beat when they hit the stage on Jan. 12.

“Despite having not rehearsed at all for almost a month, students were quick to pick up where they left off upon their return to school and excitement built as the week progressed,” Helmer said. “By Thursday, it was clear the decision to proceed with the concert was the right one.”

Helmer said the concert went smoothly with a show in the afternoon and evening. The latter performance drew a full house of parents and grandparents.

“The preparation for this concert was a whole school endeavor. Every adult associated with the school – teachers, educational assistants, the secretary and custodian, as well as members of the Parent Advisory Council – all worked hard and gave their own time to make the concert happen,” Helmer said.

He said a third of the students had never performed on stage until last week. The opportunity gives them valuable learning experiences they don’t get from classroom instruction.

“It was clear that the kids were thrilled to perform in front of people important to them, and judging by the response of the crowd in attendance, the feeling was mutual. It felt good to give back to the community.”



