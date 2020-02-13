PAC president Kathy Grieve (middle) and Vice President Amy Stone pose for a picture with 100 Mile Food Bank executive director Bob Hicks (left) and Save-On-Foods assistant store manager Trevor Burkitt and supervisor Jon Grieve. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Horse Lake Elementary collects toilet paper for Food Bank

‘Our goal was 1,000 rolls of toilet paper’

Horse Lake Elementary held a toilet paper drive for the 100 Mile House Food Bank, said PAC president Kathy Grieve as she and Vice President Amy Stone, dropped the rolls off at the foodbank on Feb. 10.

For every 10 rolls, they put up a snowflake next to a paper snowman they’d created, according to Stone.

“Our goal was 1,000 rolls of toilet paper and if we could reach that we would do popcorn for the whole school.”

The students seemed to enjoy it, said Stone, adding it was a little competitive as well as because of the popcorn.

They didn’t quite manage to reach their goal, being short about 200 or so rolls, she says.

“Save-On-[Foods] heard about our toilet paper drive and they stepped in so that our students could get the reward and meet their goals. It was really cool that Save-On stepped in and approached us with helping us get that goal,” says Grieve.

The foodbank donates a lot to the school for the breakfast program and for lunch and it was one way to give back because toilet paper is an odd item that they don’t usually get donated, says Stone.

“We thought ‘hey, why not?’ and it’s kinda funny for the kids.”

They expressed that they were grateful to the food bank for the donations they receive for their programs.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Just Posted

Horse Lake Elementary collects toilet paper for Food Bank

‘Our goal was 1,000 rolls of toilet paper’

Highway 97 near Canim Hendrix Lake Road reopened after collision

Emergency services are on site

Debris grinding begins near the old downhill ski area, east of Centennial Park

The removal process will take up to roughly one month

New pediatric X-ray chair at 100 Mile hospital

Chair is designed to keep children secure during chest X-rays

Lac la Hache resident honoured with forestry award

A Lac la Hache resident has been awarded for their outstanding contribution,… Continue reading

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Most Read