Horse Lake Elementary collects toilet paper for Food Bank

PAC president Kathy Grieve (middle) and Vice President Amy Stone pose for a picture with 100 Mile Food Bank executive director Bob Hicks (left) and Save-On-Foods assistant store manager Trevor Burkitt and supervisor Jon Grieve. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Horse Lake Elementary held a toilet paper drive for the 100 Mile House Food Bank, said PAC president Kathy Grieve as she and Vice President Amy Stone, dropped the rolls off at the foodbank on Feb. 10.

For every 10 rolls, they put up a snowflake next to a paper snowman they’d created, according to Stone.

“Our goal was 1,000 rolls of toilet paper and if we could reach that we would do popcorn for the whole school.”

The students seemed to enjoy it, said Stone, adding it was a little competitive as well as because of the popcorn.

They didn’t quite manage to reach their goal, being short about 200 or so rolls, she says.

“Save-On-[Foods] heard about our toilet paper drive and they stepped in so that our students could get the reward and meet their goals. It was really cool that Save-On stepped in and approached us with helping us get that goal,” says Grieve.

The foodbank donates a lot to the school for the breakfast program and for lunch and it was one way to give back because toilet paper is an odd item that they don’t usually get donated, says Stone.

“We thought ‘hey, why not?’ and it’s kinda funny for the kids.”

They expressed that they were grateful to the food bank for the donations they receive for their programs.

