Barn at the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op. (Photo submitted).

Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op seeking donations for online auction

Event an alternative to traditional fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19

The Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op will hold an online silent auction this winter as an alternative to its traditional winter fundraisers that have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The co-op, an agricultural co-op operating on 133 acres of heritage farm property, plans to stage a ‘Winter Treasures 2020’ auction similar to its Seedy Saturday or fundraising dinners, except that it will be held online rather than in-person.

Organizer Barb Matfin said the organization has already received some donations, including beef, hay, vegetables, a two-night stay at a summer cabin and knitted hats and jewelry, but they are looking for more. They’re hoping to have a range of donations by Nov. 21 with the auction slated to run online from Dec. 1-15. The 32auction link can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/wintertreasures2020.

Those wishing to donate are asked to call or text Barb Matfin 250-706-7680 or Rob Diether 250-706-9305 or email barbmatfin@gmail.com or robdiether@gmail.com.

The funds raised from this auction help the co-op carry out its goals to protect and develop local farming capacity and agricultural resources, together with cultivating an ethical and high quality food supply. Every year, it continues to improve its practices through projects such as fencing, irrigation and water conservation, and housing for farm workers.

