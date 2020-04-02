Honour list omission

A brief update from Diana Forster for the Interlakes area

I inadvertently omitted Dirk Verheul’s name from Interlakes’ honour students list.

For that, I apologize but also congratulate him on being accepted into UBC in the fall.

We wish him all the best as he studies for a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

Cancelled

Bridge Lake Fair’s April 7 meeting has been cancelled. For any information, you may contact president Marion Mickelsen at 250 395 4749 or the writer.

Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre and Deka Lake & District Ratepayers Association are advised that Gold Trail and Big Country are not accepting recyclables at this time. Hence, they ask residents to “hold onto” their recyclables, until such future time as they can be accepted.

Condolences

As someone who worked alongside Jennifer Boden for many, many years, I offer my deepest condolences to her family. She was a very special lady.

Wishing you all safe and well.

Community

