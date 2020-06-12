Senior pastor Clint Lange is beginning to reopen the Hillside Chruch to parishioners and intends to host drive-in services when he receives an FM radio. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hillside Church preparing to offer drive-in service this summer

‘We’re really looking forward to it’

With drive-in movie theatres making a comeback in the Cariboo this summer it seems only natural that the Hillside Community Church is introducing drive-in church services this summer.

When the COVID-19 shutdown was put into effect, places of worship were closed down the same as businesses with priests, pastors, rabbis, imams, temple leaders and preachers having to find different ways to reach their congregations. Many turned to live streaming services and with restrictions now being lifted, they are looking to reopen for their faith communities.

Up above 100 Mile House at Hillside Community Church senior pastor Clint Lange is looking to re-open, in a safe manner, to as many people as possible. Lange has been a pastor for the last four and a half years after retiring from the RCMP and manages a community of around 100 to 125 regular attendees.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been a very difficult time for everyone just because we’ve all had to lockdown and stay home and now with the changes that have come they are permitting us to have, with the size of our building, 50 people in a meeting at one time,” Lange said.

So far they’ve just had small study groups with social distancing in their hall and just last week held their first service in the building on Sunday. Those looking to attend are asked to sign up before Sunday online via a signup sheet that automatically caps the number of worshippers at 50, to ensure they’re in compliance.

While COVID-19 has not hit the Cariboo hard yet, Lange said he does not want to take his guard down and does not want to put his faith community or the town at risk. His church’s message is an important one, however, one of light, hope and peace and he wants to get that message out, while keeping them safe, he says. This question has been something both he and his board have been debating over the last few weeks.

One thing they realized, Lange said, was that on the eight acres of property the church is built upon they have a large soccer field with packed dirt that is perfect for driving on. This led them to consider and then look into beginning a drive-in service which they soon found they could do by running a low-power FM radio frequency that will cover the field.

They then partnered with the Rotary Club of 100 Mile House, who Lange wished to extend his gratitude towards for renting out their stage to the Church at a reduced price for the rest of the snow-free months. It will be set up on the soccer field this month and once the FM broadcaster arrives, they’ll be able to start allowing cars to drive in and attend their service.

As FM broadcasters are in high demand right now, Lange said it will take a while for the one they’ve secured to reach 100 Mile House but he is hoping they’ll be able to start holding drive-in service by late June or early July. Like drive-in movie theatres, the services will be limited to 50 cars and like the services inside the church a sign-up sheet will be posted. There will be live music broadcasted over the FM radio, washrooms on hand with an attendant cleaning them after each use and ushers to direct the flow of traffic, in addition to Lange preaching, he said.

“We’re really looking forward to it, it’s kind of novel and the new normal for us,” Lange said. “We really believe our message is important and we want people to hear it and the people that come here are missing being together.”

This summer Lange said that he is telling people to be mindful of other people and to take the ongoing threat of COVID-19 seriously but to be reasonable and to simply follow the protocols that have been put in place on society. He encourages everyone to be an example of positivity and love while respecting the government.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The sign welcoming parishioners of Hillside Community Church to the drive-in services that will be offered as soon as the church secures an FM radio broadcaster. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Non-food based vendors allowed back at South Cariboo Farmers Market

Just Posted

Hillside Church preparing to offer drive-in service this summer

‘We’re really looking forward to it’

South Cariboo mom speaks out against Independent Online Learning cuts

‘We’re definitely going to have to buy things out of our own pocket’

Former Williams Lake resident returns artifact to local First Nation

Cheryl Engemoen and her late husband found the artifact in their garden in 2007

Huncity Mountain Bike Club to add trail for children

Trail to be modelled after a similar one built in Wiliams Lake last year

New First Nations law intended to protect Fraser River sparks dispute over territory

The Nations are requesting nation-to-nation dialogue on ?Esdilagh’s law to protect the Fraser River

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Most Read