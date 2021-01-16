Left to right: Karli-Rae Ross, Real Russell, Chanelle McBride, Sarah and Emily Tinney. (Photo submitted)

Highland 4-H to continue club activities in 2021

Events may be virtual at first

Sarah Tinney

Special to the 100 Mile Free Press

The Highland 4-H club started off its year with a donation to the club of $370 from the Highland Tack & Feed Supply store.

Thank you so much for your help. 4-H is still continuing on despite COVID-19. We might have to do Zoom meetings for the first couple of months, to keep up with the club activities, since we cannot all meet up in person.

This is Highlands’ second year as a 4-H club and has come a long way from the first year. We hope to make this year fun, even though we cannot meet in person for meetings yet. Projects this year include beef, sheep, swine, poultry, horse, dog, photography and clover bud, not to forget aquaculture.

