Highland 4-H club prepares for Mother’s Day fundraiser in Lone Butte

By Rylee Wright, Highland 4-H Club reporter.

A special day for special ladies is coming up.

Mother’s Day!

Mothers and flowers have a lot of things in common. They are both beautiful, they are all wonderfully different, and you can’t help but smile when you see them!

The Highland 4-H club is having a fundraiser booth at the Horse Lake Garden Centre. We will be set up Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the kitchens of Highland members, there are eggs cracking, carrots being chopped, and cookies being decorated. We will be selling chilli, hotdogs, candy, popcorn, baked goods and drinks.

All proceeds will stay in the Highland 4-H club to be used to fund events such as fun days or to purchase needs such as show shirts or sale supplies.

Fundraising is a popular activity among 4-H clubs. It teaches members lots of valuable skills, such as planning in advance, financing, and preparation. Although it is a great learning opportunity, it is also a chance to have fun and see local faces.

A garden centre is a great place to spend the day with your mother or pick up a special plant to make her day.

And what goes great with a plant? A bowl of chilli! Kind of.

Regardless, stop by the Highland 4-H stand to fill up your stomach and your mother’s heart. We hope to see you there!

Highland 4-H Club Mothers Day fundraiser on Sunday, May 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm at Horse Lake Garden Centre, 6614 Katchmar Road, Lone Butte.

