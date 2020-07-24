Highland 4-H Club looks to wrap up the year strong at auction

Well, it’s that time of year again to get your animals all fluffed and buffed

Well, it’s that time of year again to get your animals all fluffed and buffed. Achievement Day is fast approaching, and it’s happening on two different days due to regulations surrounding COVID-19.

On Saturday, July 25 we start the morning with swine, Cloverbud, sheep, and dog and finish the day with poultry. We finish our last three projects on Friday, July 31: horse, beef, and small engine.

Good luck to all my fellow 4-H members and remember to have fun!

Our club would like to say a big thank you to Vicki, Sue, and Tom for being our judges for communication day!

Yes, the 4-H Auction is still proceeding. It will be a little different than usual this year. We will have some of the finest and top quality 4-H animals for sale. The sale will be offered via live/video auction on Monday, Aug. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stock Yards.

Please check out the 4-H website at https://www.wldistrict4h.com for the current sale catalogue.

Please support our 4-H members and animals, as we will not be in attendance for the show. We would like to finish off this year strong with an excellent sale.

Thanking you all for your support!

Good luck to all the other clubs in the district.

Ashley Funke

